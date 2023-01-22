‘Crash Landing On You’ Is Getting An American Remake With A Sci-Fi Spin

Popular 2019 K-drama Crash Landing On You (CLOY) is slated for an American remake on Netflix. And this new version is reportedly getting a sci-fi spin.

While the news of the remake was announced in 2021, Netflix’s global head of television Bela Bajaria revealed this new information in a recent profile interview with The New Yorker.

More about the American remake of Crash Landing On You

The New Yorker interview states that in 2019, Netflix went on to usher in a huge wave of Korean dramas which included big titles such as CLOY, starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. But what is interesting to note is that, despite being extremely popular in Asia, this show did not garner massive global viewership like Squid Game (2021) or Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022).

Hence, the bosses at the OTT streaming platform are looking at an American remake for the international audience.

Bajaria asked Jinny Howe, the vice president of drama series for the US and Canada at Netflix, about how they intend on going about it, “Because that show was so specifically about North and South Korea.”

Howe replied, “So, I think we’re gonna see if maybe we can make that divide a little bit more symbolic.” “We’re looking into sci-fi.”

To this, Bajaria said, “Well, you need a world, right?” She added, “Because it is the culture clash of two people who don’t fit together but were meant for each other.”

About Crash Landing On You

The original romantic K-drama series aired on tvN and Netflix from 2019 to 2020. It features Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a wealthy South Korean heiress who accidentally ends up in the North Korean territory of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Here, she falls in love with D.P.R.K. Army captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), who helps her return to South Korea.

The show amassed huge numbers and became the highest-rated drama on tvN and the fourth highest-rated South Korean drama in the history of television. To add to the sweet love story, the reel stars are also a real-life married couple.

Watch Crash Landing On You here

(Main and featured image: Crash Landing On You/ © tvN/ IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur