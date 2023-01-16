Home > Culture > Film & TV > Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Winners
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Winners
Culture

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Winners

By Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 16 2023 7:12 pm

On Sunday, 15 January 2023, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards took place to honour the best films, TV shows and performances in 2022. The event was organised by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) and featured a diverse slate of exciting winners. With more than 30 categories to reward excellence in, the Critics Choice Awards were attended by some of the biggest stars in the film and TV industry. So,let’s take a look at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners that were celebrated this year. 

The most-rewarded film at the event was A24’s, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. The ceremony, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler, also acknowledged the contributions of Janelle Monáe and Jeff Bridges, who were honoured with the #SeeHer award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.  

Critics Choice Awards 2023: ‘RRR’ wins ‘Best Foreign Language Film’

The ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles, was also a day of celebration for the Indian and Pan-Asian communities. Indian director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR won two major awards – Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for the viral sensation ‘Naatu Naatu’. As mentioned above, the other big winner was Everything Everywhere All at Once which had another successful stint at the Critics Choice Awards after a successful showing at the Golden Globes.  

In case you missed watching the ceremony, check out the full list of winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, some of which are also in the race to win at the Oscars in March.   

2023 Critics Choice Awards: Full list of winners

Best Picture 

Avatar: The Way of Water
Tár
The Fabelmans
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Winner: Everything Everywhere all at Once

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave

Winner: RRR

Best Animated Feature

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 

Best Original Song

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Winner: Naatu Naatu, composed by M. M. Keeravani, from RRR

Best Actress

Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Cate Blanchett for TÁR

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

Winner: Brendan Fraser for The Whale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Winner: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Comedy Film

The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Winner: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale

Winner: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Best Acting Ensemble 

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking

Winner: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field – Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best Adapted Screenplay
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Winner: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Score
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Best Cinematography
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kamiński – The Fabelmans
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Winner: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Winner: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Best Editing
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár

Winner: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon

Winner: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Hair and Makeup

Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

Winner: Elvis

Best Visual Effects

The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water

And here are the winners for television:

Best Drama Series

Andor
Bad Sisters
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone

Winner: Better Call Saul

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Best Drama Actor

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Diego Luna – Andor
Adam Scott – Severance
Antony Starr – The Boys

Winner: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Best Drama Actress 

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone 

Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria 

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson – Evil 
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Winner: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul 

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Julia Garner – Ozark
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus 

Best Comedy Series

Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts 
Hacks 
Reboot
Reservation Dogs 

Winner: Abbott Elementary 

Best Comedy Actor

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader – Barry
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear 

Best Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks 

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
James Marsden – Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Winner: Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Comedy Supporting Actress 

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Winner: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Best Limited Series

Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven

Winner: The Dropout 

Best TV Movie

Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months

Winner: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor

Ben Foster – The Survivor
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Winner: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna 
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey 
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady

Winner: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actor

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew Goode – The Offer
Ray Liotta – Black Bird 
Shea Whigham – Gaslit

Winner: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actress 

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey – Candy
Juno Temple – The Offer

Winner: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Best Foreign Language Film

1899 
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Tehran

Winner: Pachinko

Best Animated Series

Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone

Winner: Harley Quinn

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show 
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee 
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers 
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Culture

Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Original Song, Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates The Team

By Aayaan Upadhyaya, Jan 11
Culture

Golden Globe Awards 2023: Major Highlights And Full List Of Winners

By Trinetra Paul, Jan 12

Hero image credit: Instagram@Stephanie Hsu/Twitter@BetterCallSaul
Featured image credit: Instagram@JamesJeanArt.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where were the Critics Choice Awards 2023 held?

Answer: The 28th Critics Choice Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Question: Which film won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards 2023?

Answer: Everything Everywhere All at Once won the award for Best Picture at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Question: Which film won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Film?

Answer: S. S. Rajamouli's RRR won the award for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

awards Awards Season Critics Choice Awards Movies
written by.

Sanmita Acharjee

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.