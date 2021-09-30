The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was not short on ‘feels’ for Star Wars fans. The appearance of a classic character aside, the end-credit sequence also ramped up the interest in what’s to come in the near future. We are talking about of course, The Book of Boba Fett.

In that short end-credits stinger, we see the intergalactic Bounty Hunter and sidekick, Fennec Shand appear at Jabba’s Palace. After killing off Bib Fortuna, he takes the throne seemingly installing himself as the new crime boss.

Now Disney+ has just announced that The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on 29 December exclusively on the platform. The new Lucasfilm series will continue the surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

Disney also shed a little light on its new thrilling Star Wars adventure. The Book of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Naturally with this setting it paves the way for more Star Wars characters to appear in the series. This also includes appearances from spinoffs as well as animated series such as Star Wars Rebels.

Returning to reprise their roles as Boba Fett and Fennece Shand are Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson executive producers of the series with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

(Images: Disney+)