Home > Culture > Film & TV > Scandal-Plagued ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Tops The US Box Office
Scandal-Plagued ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Tops The US Box Office
Culture

Scandal-Plagued ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Tops The US Box Office

By: Augustman Malaysia, Sep 27 2022 5:15 pm

As it turns out — all the noise aside — Olivia Wilde didn’t need to worry after all. The actor-director’s scandal-plagued new film Don’t Worry Darling topped the North American box office this weekend, raking in an estimated US$19.2 million (RM 88.5 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

It was unclear whether middling reviews and reports of off-screen cast dissension — including between the director and actress Florence Pugh — had helped or hindered ticket sales.

don't worry darling box office
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don’t Worry Darling, which topped the US box office over its opening weekend. (Image: IMDb/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc)

Regardless, the Warner Bros. film had “a very good opening, above average for an original romantic mystery,” according to analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Culture

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ At 2022 Venice Film Festival: #Spitgate And All Of The Drama Explained

By Sara Yap, Sep 08
Culture

‘Blonde’ To ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: 12 Movies To Watch From 2022 Venice Film Festival

By Manas Sen Gupta, Sep 10

Besides Don’t Worry Darling, these other movies performed well at the box office

Last weekend’s top film, Sony’s The Woman King, sold $11.1 million in tickets but saw a 42 percent drop-off from its opening to place second. Oscar winner Viola Davis stars in the history-based tale of an all-female army of African warriors.

In third was the re-release of super-hit Avatar from director James Cameron. The 20th Century film took in an estimated $10 million — most of it on big Imax screens — for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Gross said that was only a “fair” opening, but he noted that the film was a slow starter in 2009 before going on to set an all-time record of $2.8 billion in global ticket sales.

The studio hopes the re-release will build a head of interest big enough to offset the huge $250 million budget of highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, due in December.

avatar and don't worry darling top box office
Avatar: The Way of Water is due in December.

Fourth place went to another 20th Century film, Barbarian, at $4.8 million. The horror film stars Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgard.

And in fifth was A24’s blood-soaked slasher film Pearl, at $1.9 million. Mia Goth stars.

Culture

From The Batman To Top Gun: Maverick, These Are The Highest-Grossing Films Of 2022

By Manas Sen Gupta, Jun 28
Culture

Box Office Gold: These Are 10 Of The Most Expensive Movies Ever Made

By Eesha Kulkarni, Jul 19

Rounding out the top 10 were:

See How They Run ($1.9 million)

Bullet Train ($1.8 million)

DC League of Super-Pets ($1.8 million)

Top Gun: Maverick ($1.6 million)

Minions: The Rise of Gru ($1 million)

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main image: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc; Featured image: IMDb/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc)

celebrity gossip chris pine Don't Worry Darling Florence Pugh Harry Styles hollywood Movies
written by.
Augustman Malaysia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Augustman and our sister titles Lifestyle Asia and PrestigeOnline, curated from all of our editions in the region.

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.