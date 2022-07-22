Fantasy board game Dungeons & Dragons is being brought to life with a new upcoming movie releasing next year.

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio unveiled the first look at the film with the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. At Hall H, Paramount Pictures gave fans a treat with the world debut of the new trailer.

This however isn’t the first D&D movie. The beloved board game has been adapted for the big screen before in 2000. Despite starring Jeremy Irons, Bruce Payne and Marlon Wayans, the film was both a commercial and critical failure.

That said, this new iteration has fans excited. After all, Dungeons & Dragons has enjoyed a renaissance as of late. The board game is part of a storyline of Stranger Things but still fans have been clamouring for a more authentic adaptation that’s worthy of the success of the best-selling role-playing game.

Dungeons & Dragons made its debut in 1974 and was an immediate hit. The fantasy tabletop role-playing game set the standard for the genre. In 1983, the game was adapted into a hit animated series that ran for three seasons. The latest iteration of the game though will no doubt get fans excited.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features an ensemble cast. Led by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant, the film centres on a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertaking an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic.

But the mission goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. As seen in the first look trailer, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

The epic adventure is set for release in March 2023, and more details can be found here. Until then, check out the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below.

(Images: Paramount Pictures)