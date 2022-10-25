eBay Is Cracking Down On Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes

As it turns out, you can’t buy everything on eBay. With Halloween fast approaching, online sales platform eBay has banned Jeffrey Dahmer costumes. Here’s why.

Back in the spotlight following a recent Netflix series, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has obviously inspired some Halloween costume ideas. But this is one particular trend that eBay does not want to be involved with. Indeed, the platform has banned the sale of costumes inspired by “the Milwaukee cannibal.”

Following the success of the Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, released in September, the serial killer has become a subject of much attention on social media. Between controversy and unhealthy fascination, the true-crime story has given some in the US ideas for their Halloween costumes.

Yet, according to a statement made by an eBay spokesperson to Mashable, Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired costumes have always been banned on the platform. The reason? The platform’s violence and violent criminals policy prohibits “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts,” as reads the customer service section of the eBay website.

Interest in Jeffrey Dahmer has only been amplified by the ratings success of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix miniseries. However, this ban also covers costumes of other serial killers who have been the focus of recent documentaries or series, such as Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and the Zodiac Killer.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(All images: Netflix)