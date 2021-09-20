The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences returned with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 in a glittering ceremony on 19 September, 2021. Last year, due to COVID-19, the ceremony was hosted by actor Richard Kind without a live audience in New York City. The guests attended the event virtually and there was no red carpet.
This year, however, the Primetime Emmys were held in an indoor-outdoor setting at Event Deck at L.A. Live. The venue was close to Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Emmys have been traditionally held.
Everything that went down at the 2021 Emmy Awards: Highlights –
As was predicted by many, the big winner of the night was The Crown. The Netflix show did a clean sweep of all seven major Drama awards categories in which it was nominated. The Outstanding Drama Series win is a big one for both the show and Netflix as this is the first for the streaming giant in this category.
Making his Emmys debut, Josh O’Connor won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his ‘nailed-it’ portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown. And, to the delight of fans of the series, Olivia Colman, who was nominated for playing the older Queen Elizabeth II, took home the much deserved award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Giving her tough competition for the award was her co-star Emma Corrin, who has been widely praised for effortlessly playing Princess Diana. Other heavyweights nominated in the category were Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale and Uzo Aduba for In Treatment.
The Crown had 24 nominations, the joint highest at the Emmy Awards 2021 with The Mandalorian.
On the other hand, Ted Lasso, the delightful Apple TV+ show won four awards in Comedy, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Last year, Schitt’s Creek swept the floor after winning all seven awards given in the category. Ted Lasso was a favourite for 2021 Emmy Awards but had tough competition from Hacks, a fantastic HBO comedy which took the awards for writing, directing and best actress.
The inimitable Jason Sudeikis was unsurprisingly the winner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Winning is fun, but if you find a family along the way, you can’t lose.
— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2021
In his acceptance speech, Sudeikis remarked, “Heck of a year,” referring to the effect the pandemic has had on people around the world. Jean Smart won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.
Is that a standing ovation for Jean Smart? Why, yes. Yes, it is. ❤️ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/R2JZPpgNB5
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Ted Lasso had anyway made history when it became the most nominated freshman comedy in the history of Emmys with 20 nominations, breaking the record previously held by Glee (2009 – 2015).
While Ted Lasso and Hacks were nominated for the first time, they weren’t the only ones in the top category as four others of the total eight were newcomers too. These were Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant and Pen15.
The other major winners of the night were Kate Winslet, who won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Mare of Easttown and Ewan McGregor who lifted the Outstanding Lead Actor in the category for Halston.
YES! We’re channeling Kate Winslet’s #Emmys energy for the next week! #Emmy2021 pic.twitter.com/Sc1dluCrtn
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Just a little #Emmys kiss from Halston (@Netflix) star, Ewan McGregor! 💋 #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/jdsDqUHKUo
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Mare of Easttown also won for supporting actress (Julianne Nicholson) and actor (Evan Peters). The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, won the award for Outstanding Limited Series.
Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live extended its Emmy winning streak for outstanding variety sketch to the fifth consecutive year.
A few firsts and histories made
There were 44 first-time acting nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including Sudeikis.
Mj Rodriguez made history this year at the Emmys. Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose, Rodriguez is the first-ever transgender person to receive a nod for a lead acting Emmy Award.
Previously, only two trans performers have been nominated by the Academy’s voters. Laverne Cox had four nominations for her supporting role in Orange Is the New Black while Rain Valdez was nominated for Razor Tongue.
Michaela Coel won in the Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You. This is not only the first Emmy for the British icon but also a first for a Black woman in the category. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award “to every single survivor of sexual assault.”
A notable name in comedy category this year was Bowen Yang, the first Asian to be part of Saturday Night Live. He was nominated in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Yang was widely praised in March this year when he spoke up against the rising anti-Asian hate in the US on the show.
The Academy paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams in its In Memoriam segment. Best known for HBO serials The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, Williams passed away on 6 September 2021. He was nominated this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country. The award went to Tobias Menzies for playing Prince Philip in The Crown.
Also remembered at the 2021 Emmy Awards were other luminaries from the world of entertainment who are no more. The names included Hal Holbrook, Helen McCrory, comedian Jackie Mason, Jessica Walter, Norm Macdonald, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Dustin Diamond, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, and talk-show host Larry King.
The night was brought to life by host Cedric the Entertainer and lively performances by Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Seth Rogen, Dan Levy and Stephen Colbert.
Among the many stars who graced the Red Carpet were Kaley Cuoco, Nicole Byer, Mj Rodriguez, Carl-Clemons Hopkins, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Angela Bassett, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, Dan Levy, Sophia Bush and Paralympic champion Jessica Long who showed her 2020 Tokyo Paralympics medal to the press.
Nominees @MjRodriguez7, @cclemonshopkins, @TraceeEllisRoss, and Jean Smart dazzle on the red carpet! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/vE6Jvpbs0d
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 19, 2021
The show is kicking-off! Catch @ImAngelaBassett, @danjlevy, @JessicaLong, and @SophiaBush present LIVE! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/o9l9xoKVo1
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Nominees Bowen Yang and @KenanThompson looking fresh on the red carpet! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/lPJZJ5F7v6
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 19, 2021
Also present at the 2021 Emmy Awards were teams from Cobra Kai, Nailed It, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Amber Ruffin Show.
Squad goals! Welcome to some of the teams from “The Amber Ruffin Show,” @CobraKaiSeries, @NailedIt, and @colbertlateshow! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/krTkTbjoUN
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 19, 2021
Show in the midst of pandemic
Like other major award shows since 2020, the 2021 Emmy Awards, too, adhered to COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the delta variant’s rapid spread across the US.
The Academy also made last-minute changes to the number of attendees to the event.
In a statement issued on 10 August, the Academy said, “Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards.”
“The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing and we will be in touch with further information. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 Delta Variant,” the statement added.
Furthermore, in-person attendees were required to be tested, vaccinated and wear a mask when not on camera.
The pandemic-imposed restrictions resulted in far fewer number of guests turning up on the red carpet.
Shows such as Top Chef, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Crown opted to join in via video conferencing.
The Emmy Awards 2021: List of Winners –
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Bridgerton
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Boys
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
The Crown
This Is Us
Pose
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
BEST DIRECTOR FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” Jon Favreau
Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water,” Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, “Series Finale,” Steven Canals
The Crown, “Fairytale,” Benjamin Caron
The Crown, “War,” Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” Liz Garbus
BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Pose, “Series Finale,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau
Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green
The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Black-ish
Ted Lasso
Emily in Paris
Cobra Kai
Pen15
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Hacks
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
William H. Macy, Shameless
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
BEST DIRECTOR FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot),” Lucia Aniello
Ted Lasso, “Biscuits,” Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Declan Lowney
Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You,” MJ Delaney
B Positive, “Pilot,” James Burrows
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Susanna Fogel
Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak,” James Widdoes
BEST WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Pen15, “Play,” Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, “Pilot,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Steve Yockey
Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot),” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Girls5eva, “Pilot,” Meredith Scardino
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
WandaVision
The Underground Railroad
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Ewan McGregor, Halston
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
BEST DIRECTOR FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (“Ego Death”)
I May Destroy You, Sam Miller (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
BEST WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
WandaVision, Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron
WandaVision, Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, Laura Donney
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Hamilton
Friends: The Reunion
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Bo Burnham: Inside
VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Conan
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Saturday Night Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Amber Ruffin Show
BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Main image: Courtesy Netflix; Featured image: Courtesy @AppleTV/Twitter
This story first appeared on LifestyleAsia India.