‘Evil Dead Rise’: What The Early Twitter Reviews Are Saying About The New Horror Flick

By: Amritanshu Mukherjee, Apr 21 2023 12:00 pm

For all those who love their fair share of horror movies, there’s a new film in town that will send shivers down your spine. Evil Dead Rise, the latest instalment in the long-running Evil Dead franchise, promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride. Releasing on 21st April, the film’s cast includes Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in lead roles, along with Mia Challis, Nell Fisher and Morgan Davies in prominent supporting roles.

If you are interested in watching what director Lee Cronin has to offer in this horror fest, here’s everything we know about its engrossing plot and early reviews on Twitter.

‘Evil Dead Rise’: What’s the plot of the horror flick?

Evil Dead Rise
Picture credits: Courtesy IMDb

In Evil Dead Rise, viewers will get to see a reunion between two estranged sisters, Elle and Beth, in a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, their reunion is cut short when an ancient book gives birth to demons who seek nothing less than havoc and bloodshed. Chaos follows as the two sisters and their families get into a battle for survival. The tagline on the official poster of the movie – Mommy loves you to death – gives a fair idea as to what viewers can expect from this horror flick.

Take a look at the impressive cast

The film’s ensemble cast is led by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, who play Beth and Ellie respectively. The film also features Mirabai Pease playing the role of Teresa, Richard Crouchley as Caleb, Anna-Maree Thomas as Jessica, Noah Paul as Bruce, Gabrielle Echols as Bridget, Morgan Davies as Danny, Nell Fisher as Kassie, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake, Tai Wano as Scott, Jayden Daniels as Gabriel, Mark Mitchinson as Mr. Fonda, and Melissa Xiao as the newscaster.

A round-up of the best Twitter reviews for ‘Evil Dead Rise’

As some people have already seen the film, here’s how they are reacting to the upcoming horror flick:

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy StudioCanalUK / YouTube)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is Evil Dead Rise a sequel?

Answer: Yes, Evil Dead Rise is a sequel to the Evil Dead series of horror movies. The first movie, The Evil Dead, was released in 1981, followed by Evil Dead 2 in 1987. The third installment, called Army of Darkness, came in 1992. This was followed by the remake Evil Dead in 2013. Now, Evil Dead Rise is coming out in 2023.

Question: What is the plot of Evil Dead Rise?

Answer: In Evil Dead Rise, viewers will get to see a reunion between the two estranged sisters, Elle and Beth, in a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles. Their reunion is cut short when an ancient book gives birth to demons who seek nothing less than bloodshed. Chaos follows as the two sisters and their families get into a battle for survival.

