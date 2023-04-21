For all those who love their fair share of horror movies, there’s a new film in town that will send shivers down your spine. Evil Dead Rise, the latest instalment in the long-running Evil Dead franchise, promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride. Releasing on 21st April, the film’s cast includes Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in lead roles, along with Mia Challis, Nell Fisher and Morgan Davies in prominent supporting roles.

If you are interested in watching what director Lee Cronin has to offer in this horror fest, here’s everything we know about its engrossing plot and early reviews on Twitter.

‘Evil Dead Rise’: What’s the plot of the horror flick?

In Evil Dead Rise, viewers will get to see a reunion between two estranged sisters, Elle and Beth, in a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, their reunion is cut short when an ancient book gives birth to demons who seek nothing less than havoc and bloodshed. Chaos follows as the two sisters and their families get into a battle for survival. The tagline on the official poster of the movie – Mommy loves you to death – gives a fair idea as to what viewers can expect from this horror flick.

Take a look at the impressive cast

The film’s ensemble cast is led by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, who play Beth and Ellie respectively. The film also features Mirabai Pease playing the role of Teresa, Richard Crouchley as Caleb, Anna-Maree Thomas as Jessica, Noah Paul as Bruce, Gabrielle Echols as Bridget, Morgan Davies as Danny, Nell Fisher as Kassie, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake, Tai Wano as Scott, Jayden Daniels as Gabriel, Mark Mitchinson as Mr. Fonda, and Melissa Xiao as the newscaster.

A round-up of the best Twitter reviews for ‘Evil Dead Rise’

As some people have already seen the film, here’s how they are reacting to the upcoming horror flick:

Evil Dead Rise (2023)#NowWatching Seeing this alone because Kym thinks it’s gonna be too messed up and has no interest in it lol pic.twitter.com/gUnzsTxl1J — Buddy Watson (@BuddyWatson12) April 20, 2023

Evil Dead Rise is awesome! Just like the remake, it uses the familiar elements in fresh, inventive ways. It puts it’s cast of characters through hell, with fun setpieces and lots of gnarly blood & gore. I loved it so much! — PaulDronet 🐀 (@PaulDronet) April 20, 2023

Had a bag of Evil dead Rise promo sweets, jelly eye balls, brains, stuff like that! Put 2 of the fake eye balls on mine and ran into the kids, took the jelly eyes, and ate them! Safe to say, my youngest is now scared for life! — IAmLegend (@chris_simons) April 20, 2023

Me at the Evil Dead Rise edits store pic.twitter.com/aOS4wcVXgU — Ri *.⋆＊WATCHED SCREAM VI (@coatedincrimson) April 20, 2023

Everyone’s talking about the scene with the cheese grater on Evil Dead Rise… I wonder how’s it gonna be. Have yet to watch it.. soon. — KittyKitKat (@TwittyTwitTat) April 20, 2023

EVIL DEAD RISE is a horror masterpiece. Sure I just saw it but it’s a wild ride and doesn’t waste a second of your time. It’s brutal, it’s fun, and super intense. Lee Cronin and DP Dave Garbett are absolute mad men behind the camera. It’s a must see!!! pic.twitter.com/ZKJZ0clINY — Samuel Beasley (@thesamuelbeez) April 20, 2023

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy StudioCanalUK / YouTube)