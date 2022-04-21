‘Fast & Furious’ 10 Is Officially Titled ‘Fast X’ And Has Begun Production

Fasten your seatbelts: the tenth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise now has an official title — Fast X. Vin Diesel, the film’s main lead, announced the title in an Instagram post on 20 April.

The actor also announced the official launch of production of the film.

What we know about Fast X so far

Unique logo with headlight resemblance

In the post shared on Instagram, Diesel wrote “Day one…” with a folded hands emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The accompanying picture was a logo of the film bearing the title. In it, the “Fast” font of the franchise can be seen appearing over a large “X” sign, which is made to resemble a car’s headlights.

The official Twitter handle of the film’s franchise site, The Fast Saga, also shared the official title and logo on Twitter.

Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022

Who’s in the tenth instalment of the franchise?

The movie franchise originally started with The Fast and the Furious in 2001 and has since become one of the highest-grossing action film franchises.

Details of Fast X remain under wraps but nearly all of the main cast members are known. These include recurring stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

The new names to join the acclaimed action franchise include Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson.

Momoa will be playing the main villain in Fast X while Larson has been cast in an undisclosed role. Both Momoa and Larson join a long list of mega stars who have earlier been part of the franchise such as Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, Jason Statham and Gal Gadot.

Justin Lin to helm Fast X

The film will be directed by Justin Lin, who also serves as co-producer alongside Diesel. Lin has directed five films of the franchise — F9 (2021), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious (2009) and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006).

The film is set for release in theatres on 19 May 2023. It will be followed by the 11th instalment of the franchise, which will reportedly mark the end of the franchise.

(Main image: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures – © 2020 Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved./IMDb; Featured image: Vin Diesel/@vindiesel/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India