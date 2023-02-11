Fast X Trailer: Vin Diesel And Jason Momoa Have An Epic Showdown

The first trailer of Fast X, the 10th main installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, was released on 10 February. The trailer release comes two days before Super Bowl LVII and a day after an exclusive Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event in Los Angeles. From the first impression of the trailer, Jason Momoa is the one to watch out for in the film.

Fast X is directed by French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, who replaced Taiwanese-American director Justin Lin after the latter stepped down from the project.

Among other projects, Leterrier is known for directing action-thriller Transporter 2 (2005), epic fantasy Clash of the Titans (2010), heist film Now You See Me (2013), French comedy-action The Takedown (2022) and some episodes of French TV series Lupin (2021).

He also directed The Incredible Hulk (2008), the second film (by release) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

What to know about Fast X

The cast and the characters they play

Fast X is set after the events of F9 (2021). As has been in previous films of the franchise, many of the key characters reprise their roles in the 10th installment.

Among the returning characters are Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Charlize Theron as Cipher, John Cena as Jakob Toretto and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.

New cast members include Jason Momoa, Cardi B, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior.

Momoa, who plays the superhero Aquaman in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies, is the main antagonist in the film alongside Theron’s character.

What does the Fast X trailer show?

The fast-paced trailer shows the unnamed character played by Momoa swearing vengeance upon Dominic’s family for stealing his “family” and his “future”.

Momoa’s character unleashes a fiery wrath in which everyone who Dominic cares about is seemingly trapped, including his young son.

The trailer shows Brie Larson’s character approaching Dominic with an offer of help. Dominic’s brother, Jakob, and his former enemy, Deckard Shaw, are also seen trying to save him and his son.

The trailer also goes into a flashback showing the late Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the franchise.

What is the release date of Fast X?

The film is the first of the two-part finale of the franchise. Production on Fast X began on 20 April 2022, as was revealed by Diesel in an Instagram post.

The film was originally set for release on 7 April 2023, but the makers, Universal Studios, later postponed the release date by six weeks to 19 May 2023.

(Main image: Courtesy of Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pict – © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved./IMDb; Featured image: Courtesy of Peter Mountain/Universal Picture – © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India