Not sure what show to be streaming this November 2021? The major entertainment platforms have lined-up an impressive slate of shows for the month. From westerns to sci-fi and superheroes and heists, you will find no shortage of entertaining shows streaming in November 2021.

Pulling out all the stops, your watchlist will be occupied by big stars and productions. There’s also a new addition to the Marvel Universe, which will surely entice fans. Super heroics aside, there’s also a gritty western headlined by Idris Elba and an action heist flick starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. All this and more streaming in November 2021.

Doctor Who Season 13

The award-winning global sensation returns, with a bold and thrilling new collection of episodes set across all of space and time. Jodie Whittaker is back as the Thirteenth Doctor in the acclaimed sci-fi/fantasy series. She’s joined by new friends, terrifying adversaries, and chilling old enemies, in an adrenaline-fuelled series of epic proportions. Expect action, fun and scares, as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 3 November

The Harder They Fall

Idris Elba leads an ensemble cast in this gritty western tale of revenge. The Harder They Fall centres on outlaw Nat Love who saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck. Gunning for retribution, he hunts down his arch nemesis, a ruthless crime boss, who has just made a daring escape from prison. Gunning for retribution, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 3 November

The Many Saints of Newark

Revisit the exciting world of award-winning HBO drama series The Sopranos in this movie prequel. Set in the midst of the Newark riots, it follows the lives of gang members from African American and Italian communities. Often at each other’s throats, their dangerous rivalries quickly turn lethal. These are the circumstances that shaped young Anthony Soprano and set him on his path.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 11 November

Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds headline this new stylish action thriller for Netflix. Red Notice revolves around an FBI profiler who partners up with the world’s most wanted art thief in order to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 12 November

Dopesick

Michael Keaton leads this drama series, which takes viewers to the epicentre of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. From the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community and to the hallways of the DEA, Dopesick unravels the issues surrounding the deadly crisis. Joining Keaton are Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 12 November

Folklore Season 2

The HBO Asia Original horror anthology returns with a second season of myths and superstitions. Haunting tales from Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, each masterfully brought to life by a local director and an ensemble cast, will send chills down viewers’ backs

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 14 November

Hellbound

This new K-drama series by Director Yeon Sang-ho focuses on the supernatural. In Hellbound, unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 19 November

Extreme Treks Series 4

Join adventurer and renowned photographer, Ryan Pyle, as he spends months exploring and photographing some of the best Extreme Trekking locations in the world. In this fourth series, we follow Ryan in his spiritual, and physically tough adventures as he spends time exploring the Chin Hills in Myanmar, the Simien Mountains on Ethiopia, the Tatra Mountains in Poland, and the Via Alpina in Switzerland – all in the midst of the pandemic.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 23 November

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero series is set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 24 November