Style

By: Augustman Malaysia, Jan 11 2023 7:29 pm

Many wondered if Hollywood’s power players would attend the controversy-hit Golden Globes, but the stars turned out in force Tuesday for the first big showbiz awards program of the year — and brought their fashion A-game in spades. The event was held at the Beverly Hilton, with its red carpet — which was actually a deep grey — rolled out under a tent after heavy rains in Los Angeles in recent days. From jewel tones to basic black and old-school glamour, read on to see all the best dressed celebrities on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

The best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes

Royal palette

Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter knows how to work a carpet — his black velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo dress broke the internet at the Oscars in 2019. His look on Tuesday — a vibrant magenta tuxedo dress, also from Siriano, and sparkly platform shoes — lived up to the high bar he has set.

golden globes 2023 best looks
Actor Billy Porter turned up in a regal magenta tuxedo dress and was easily one of the best dressed on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet.. (Image: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

The hue was fit for a king of fashion, and indeed, jewel tones historically associated with royalty were popular at the gala.

Viola Davis, who is nominated for best film drama actress for her star turn in The Woman King, definitely understood the assignment, looking regal in a royal blue one-shoulder Jason Wu gown with ruching.

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Malaysian superstar Michelle Yeoh, who took home her first Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, was also a showstopper in a glittering midnight blue gown by Armani Privé. Her dress was complemented with scintillating jewels from Moussaieff Jewellers.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the award for Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in an elaborately beaded purple gown by Jason Rembert for Aliette, while Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, also a nominee, opted for a strapless velvet Valentino gown in a deeper amethyst shade.

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)


Another television nominee, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, who is pregnant with twins, wowed in a dark green sleeveless Prada gown with pockets and black bows on the shoulders.

Back in black

The easiest way to show up red carpet-ready is to choose black; it’s literally always in style.

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)


Jamie Lee Curtis, a nominee for Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a black Valentino pantsuit with a flowing lace cape.

Jennifer Coolidge, a winner for her acclaimed turn in The White Lotus, sashayed onto the carpet in an off-the-shoulder sparkly Dolce and Gabbana long-sleeved gown with matching black nail polish.

golden globes 2023 best dressed
Jennifer Coolidge wore an off-the-shoulder sparkly Dolce and Gabbana long-sleeved gown with matching black nail polish. (Image: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Ana de Armas, who went platinum to play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, was back to brunette at the Globes in a strapless black and white Louis Vuitton gown with an intricate geometric panel on the front.

And Rihanna arrived mid-show in a sculptural black gown and tons of bling. Like her song says, “Shine bright like a diamond.”

Old Hollywood

If ever there is a time to evoke Tinseltown glamour of yore by wearing a glittering, slinky, form-fitting gown, it is at the Golden Globes.

Take Jessica Chastain, nominated for her portrayal of country music star Tammy Wynette in George and Tammy, who sparkled in an intricate silvery spider web patterned Oscar de la Renta gown.

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Or Angela Bassett, a winner for best supporting actress in a film for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who slayed in a silver halter gown from Pamella Roland, her hair in soft waves.

golden globes 2023 best dressed
US-Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Image: Frederic J. Brown/ AFP)

As for the men of Hollywood, some of the top looks were the most classic, including winners Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan in basic black, and Matt Bomer in a snappy double breasted burgundy velvet jacket.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and Featured images: Frederic J. Brown/ AFP)

