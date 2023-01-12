The recent 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 11 2023 was memorable in many ways. Not only was it the night that kickstarted Hollywood’s annual award season, but this year was also the first time the event was being broadcast on television after 2021. Wondering about the key highlights and who were the Golden Globe winners (spoiler: Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh is among them) at this year’s event? Keep reading.
Last year’s event was plagued by several controversies. It was taken off-air as many celebrities criticised the event for lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that hosts the gala night. Other cases of alleged corruption and lack of professionalism also plagued the Golden Globe awards.
The Golden Globes Awards 2023 was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, with several awards being presented by Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino.
Celebrating the best works on celluloid and television, the ceremony was broadcast on a weekday. Scroll on for the full list of Golden Globe winners.
Winners and major highlights of the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh bags her first Golden Globe, gives a poignant acceptance speech
Homegrown icon Michelle Yeoh received her first Golden Globe award as best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once — which has led many to speculate that she could also be in the running to get an Oscar in March.
Bagging a Golden Globe was a particularly significant win for Michelle Yeoh, a veteran actress who’s been acting since the ’80s and made her Hollywood debut in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. In her acceptance speech, she reflected on her early days in Hollywood, where she faced racism. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here, because look at this face! I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority’…Then someone said to me, ‘You speak English?’ I told them, ‘The flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned.'”
Midway through her speech, the Golden Globes producers began playing music, signalling that it was time to leave the stage. But Yeoh would not have any of it and told them to shut up. “I can beat you up,” she joked, drawing laughter from the audience.
‘RRR’ wins best song
Among the most noteworthy Golden Globe winners was Indian film RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu”, which was declared best song in the motion picture category. M.M. Keeravani composed the high-energy track from the SS Rajamouli film and the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose. It beat Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win in the category. This became big news as Golden Globe Awards found itself in the midst of controversies over inclusivity and diverse representation in 2022.
Ryan Murphy conferred Carol Burnett Award
Acclaimed television writer Ryan Murphy, whose works include Pose, Glee and Netflix smash hit DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievements in the realm of TV by Pose actor Billy Porter. Murphy also invited MJ Rodriguez as he received a standing ovation from the audience.
The Golden Globe Awards became a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community as the winner mentioned Rodriguez, Porter, Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope, and said, “It’s hard to be an LGBTQ kid in America… These people I mentioned are examples of possibility.”
Ukrainian President addresses 2023 Golden Globe Awards audience
During the award ceremony, actor Sean Penn introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who joined via video call, to address the star-studded gathering. Penn, who had recently gifted one of his Oscars to the President, said, “Freedom to dream is not only a luxury,” before presenting the video speech.
Zelenskyy added, “There will be no third world war. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on Ukrainian land.”
Eddie Murphy receives Cecil B. DeMille Award
Also on this year’s slate of Golden Globe winners was American actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, who was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award presented by Tracy Morgan. The emotional presenter credited Murphy for inspiring him to do comedy.
Murphy said, “I’ve been in show business for 46 years — in film for 40 — so this was a long time in the making. Thank you,” adding, “There is a blueprint to success that you can follow. Three things you have to do: pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth!”
Here are the Golden Globe winners across various categories
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt for Babylon
Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan for She Said
Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best supporting actor— Television series
John Lithgow in The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce in The Crown
John Turturro in Severance
Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler in Barry
Best original score —Motion picture
Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
John Williams for The Fabelmans
Best original song — Motion picture
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop Benjamin Rice
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose
Best performance by an actor in a television series — Comedy or musical:
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry
Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Best performance by an actress in a television series — Comedy or musical
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
Jean Smart in Hacks
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or comedy
Diego Calva for Babylon
Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver for White Noise
Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes for The Menu
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Musical or comedy
Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie for Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu
Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best motion picture — Animated
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama
Austin Butler for Elvis
Brendan Fraser for The Whale
Hugh Jackman for The Son
Bill Nighy for Living
Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama
Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon
Laura Linney in Ozark
Zendaya in Euphoria
Imelda Staunton in The Crown
Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily
Best supporting actress— Television series
Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown
Hannah Einbinder in Hacks
Julia Garner in Ozark
Janelle James in Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Drama
Cate Blanchett for Tár
Olivia Colman for Empire of Light
Viola Davis for The Woman King
Ana de Armas for Blonde
Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
Best motion picture — Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best screenplay — Motion picture
Todd Field for Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley for Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans
Best director— Motion picture
James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann for Elvis
Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a television limited series or motion picture made for television
F. Murray Abraham in The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson in The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird
Richard Jenkins in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a television limited series or motion picture made for television
Claire Danes in Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus
Best performance by an actress in a television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy
Julia Garner in Inventing Anna
Lily James in Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts in Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout
Best performance by an actor in a television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Taron Egerton in Black Bird
Colin Firth in The Staircase
Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus
Best performance by an actor in a television series — Drama
Jeff Bridges in The Old Man
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone
Diego Luna in Andor
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Adam Scott in Severance
Best television series — Musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best television series — Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best motion picture — Musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best motion picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
