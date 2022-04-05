Missed The 2022 Grammy Awards? Here Are All The Major Highlights And Big Winners

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards marked the eagerly awaited in-person return of music, performances, glamour and triumphs after the pandemic prevented meetings last year.

The Grammy Awards 2022, which took place yesterday, was a spectacle worth remembering, with stars shining bright on the red carpet, along with the dazzle of the gilded gramophone that was handed to winners.

Jazz pianist Jon Batiste, who made history with the highest nominations at the Grammy Awards 2022 with 11 nods, was the toast of the evening. Batiste gained instant fame and multiple nominations with his debut album, We Are, and the soundtrack to the acclaimed animated film, Soul.

While We Are won the Album of the Year, Soul shared the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award with The Queen’s Gambit.

For his album, Batiste also won two awards in the American Roots section. “Freedom”, a song from the album, was awarded the Best Music Video.

The album is especially significant because it puts a spotlight on the decades of black American music while also focussing on the struggles of black people.

All awards are a first in Batiste’s career.

“Leave the Door Open” a song by Silk Sonic, a group formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak., won the Record of the Year. It was also named Song of the Year and Best R&B Song. For the same number, Silk Sonic jointly won the Best R&B Performance with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings”.

Olivia Rodrigo won the Best Pop Solo Performance and the Best New Artist awards. The 19-year-old former Disney actress is now one of the biggest pop artistes in the world, having gained nominations in all top four categories besides three more.

One of the noteworthy moments of the Grammy Awards 2022 was the win of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for Love for Sale in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, categories.

Their work was also nominated in the Album of the Year category. Additionally, Bennett broke the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material in 2021 at the age of 95 years and 57 days. The collaboration with Lady Gaga also made him the oldest person to be nominated in one of the Grammys’ “big four” categories.

The wins are a fitting tribute to Bennett, who announced his retirement from music in 2021 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Grammy Awards 2022: Other highlights and performances

Like last year, South African comedian Trevor Noah returned as the host.

The show was kicked off with a performance of “777” by Silk Sonic. Rodrigo followed with “Drivers License”.

BTS enthralled the audiences with their smooth performance of “Butter”, during which, band-member V created a viral moment when he whispered something into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear that made her gasp. Later, both V and Rodrigo posed for the cameras.

Batiste performed his award-winning song “Freedom” and Lil Nas X did a medley, including his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”. Lady Gaga paid a tribute to Bennett with “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You?”

The Foo Fighters, which won multiple awards at the ceremony, were supposed to perform but had to cancel following the recent death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50. A tribute for Hawkins was held by the Recording Academy at the ceremony.

The entire music community is still grieving the light we lost last week with Taylor Hawkins’ passing. We continue to send our love and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

Other performers included Carrie Underwood, Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton and Billie Eilish.

About this year’s event

The Grammy Awards 2022 ceremony was held, for the first time, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event came after a delay of three months due to the surge in the COVID-19 variant Omicron. It was originally scheduled for 31 January in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Awards honouring musical artistes, compositions and albums were given in 86 categories, two more than 2021’s 84 categories. The shortlists for the main categories were expanded to 10 from eight for the first time. This was because a record 22,000 songs and albums were submitted for consideration in 2022.

Here is the complete list of winners

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That’s Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

“Before” — James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

“The Business” — Tiësto

Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers — ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgement — Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin’ — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden — Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls — Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo — Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 — Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC

“Know You Better” (Live From Capitol Studio A) — Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell

“Ohms” — Deftones

“Making A Fire” — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis” — Deftones

“The Alien” — Dream Theater

“Amazonia” — Gojira

“Pushing The Tides” — Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs”

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit”

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance”

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way”

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting On A War”

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A — Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic [TIE]

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan [TIE]

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” — Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me” — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” — Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You” — H.E.R.

“How Much Can A Heart Take” — Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Damage”

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days”

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary”

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave The Door Open”

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings”

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” — J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need To Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” — Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts”

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend”

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties”

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail”

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“M Y . L I F E”

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole & Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It”

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll”

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold”

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again”

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like”

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name”

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day — Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever — Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

“Kick Those Feet” — Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

“Bigger Than Us” — Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

“Absence” — Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul — Jon Batiste

Absence — Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland! — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love — Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling — Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror — Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story — Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency — Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice Of God”

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful”

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help”

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost”

CeCe Winans

“Wait On You”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man Of Your Word” — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven

Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It” — CeCe Winans

Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger — Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 — Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) — Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith — Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother — Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times — The Isaacs

My Savior — Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja — Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) — Diamante Eléctrico

Origen — Juanes

Calambre — Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia — Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 — Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s — Vicente Fernández

Seis — Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso — Aymée Nuviola

Colegas — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru — Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry” — Jon Batiste

“Love And Regret” — Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free” — The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon”

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

“Bored”

Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz

“Call Me A Fool”

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry”

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes”

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer”

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere — Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons — Los Lobos

Outside Child — Allison Russell

Stand For Myself — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal — Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe — The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See — Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues — Blues Traveler

I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You — Guy Davis

Take Me Back — Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream — The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea — Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War — Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up — Steve Cropper

662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live] — Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History — Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans! — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People — Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco — Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja — Etana

Positive Vibration — Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin — Sean Paul

Royal — Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence — Soja

10 — Spice

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti

“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 — Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert — Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + — Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition — WizKid

Best Children’s Music Album

Actívate — 123 Andrés

All One Tribe — 1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future — Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World — Falu

Crayon Kids — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford

Evolution — Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life — Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella —

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella — Various Artists

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt (& Various Artists)

In The Heights — Various Artists

One Night In Miami… — Leslie Odom, Jr. (& Various Artists)

Respect — Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 — Various Artists

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton — Kris Bowers, composer

Dune — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer [TIE]

Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers [TIE]

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters

“All Eyes On Me” [From Bo Burnham: Inside]

Bo Burnham, songwriter

“All I Know So Far” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters

“Fight For You” [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [From Respect]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters

“Speak Now” [From One Night In Miami…]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters

Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful Is Black”

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat And Mouse”

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto For Orchestra: Finale”

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions”

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

“Eberhard”

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks”

Bill O’Connell, arranger

“For The Love Of A Princess” (From Braveheart)

Robin Smith, arranger

“Infinite Love”

Emile Mosseri, arranger

“Meta Knight’s Revenge” (From Kirby Superstar)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers

“The Struggle Within”

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line”

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger

“A Change Is Gonna Come”

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”

Jacob Collier, arranger

“Eleanor Rigby”

Cody Fry, arranger

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)”

Vince Mendoza, arranger

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Pakelang

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors

Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore & Steven Wilson, art directors

77-81

Dan Calderwood, Jon King & Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors

Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Marian Anderson – Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; David Giovannoni & Richard Martin, restoration engineers; (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; Huntley Miller, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

“Back To Life” (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born For Greatness” (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

“Met Him Last Night” (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix)

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Dave Kosten & Steven Wilson, immersive producers (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre”

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9”

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline”

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy”

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle”

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Glass: Akhnaten”

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen”

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

“Little: Soldier Songs”

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah, David T. Little, Lewis Pesacov & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“It’s A Long Way”

Matthew Guard, conductor

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’”

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters

“Rising w/The Crossing”

Donald Nally, conductor

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons”

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master

“Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom”

Benedict Sheehan, conductor

“The Singing Guitar”

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking” — JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” — Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes” — Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears” — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

“Bruits” — Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together — Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic — Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas — Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos — Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak Bach — Mak Grgić

Of Power — Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions — Laura Strickling

Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers — Will Liverman

Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise — Joyce DiDonato

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows — Jamie Barton

Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars”

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One”

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes”

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11’”

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea”

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta & Jack Winter, video producers

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne

Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Justin Lubliner & Juliet Tierney, video producers

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

