Comforting and predictable with a generous dollop of sappiness, Hallmark movies have long been holiday staples. And, why not? After a challenging year full of hustle, one needs to unwind and what better way to do this than to plop on a cosy couch and binge-watch cheesy, romantic comedies. After wading through the gruelling rigmarole of our daily lives, it is only natural to take a flight to fantasy once a year and enjoy the warm wholesomeness of these films. The Hallmark channel movies are the perfect guilty pleasure, as they unabashedly revel in romance that almost borders on silliness. No worries if you aren’t subscribed to the American cable channel, though, as Netflix has in recent years been churning out its own Hallmark style movies filled with the same fairytale-like love stories. But, before taking a look at the best Hallmark style movies to watch on Netflix — including the newly released Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan — let’s understand why they are so popular.

According to Forbes, the success of these movies depends on their surprisingly low production costs but high returns. Streaming giants like Netflix are simply making films inspired by the holiday fare on the Hallmark channel, ensuring global viewership and huge profits at a low price. It has been observed that despite the pandemic affecting the movie business adversely, the makers still managed to put out a new slate of Hallmark-type films for both 2020 and 2021. This proves that these romantic dramas with saccharine sweet plots set in La-La Land are still relevant and popular. And, will always be.

Why does the allure of Hallmark movies never fade?

It is interesting to note that the masses go back to watching these feel-good Hallmark-style movies every year around the holidays despite their fluffy premise with a corny dose of predictability. Romantic movies like A California Christmas (2020), A Christmas Prince (2017) and Cinderella Story (2019) are beloved for their music, beautiful sets and awe-inspiring romantic moments that make a great viewing experience with your partner, family or even alone.

Like how it feels to spend time with family irrespective of differences, every year during the festivities, these movies offer similar comfort — and a feeling of homecoming and belonging.

What are some of the notable Hallmark-inspired movies on Netflix now?

Leading Netflix’s slate of Hallmark-esque holiday movies is Falling for Christmas, which premiered November 10 2022 and marks American actress Lindsay Lohan’s first role in a major production in more than a decade. The film was officially announced in May 2021 and generated much buzz last month, when Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer featuring Lohan introducing the show. It quickly became one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2022, with its positioning as a comeback for Lohan, who has signed a multi-picture deal with the streaming platform. Lohan was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the early noughties before her troubled personal life (which included courtroom appearances and stints in rehab) overshadowed her acting talent.

Falling for Christmas has received mixed reviews — as expected of Hallmark-type flicks, which are usually made as crowd-pleasers and not so much to impress the awards circuit — but Lohan’s performance and knack for comedic timing have drawn praise. She even contributed a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” to its soundtrack, in a nod to that iconic scene in her 2004 movie Mean Girls.

Other than Falling for Christmas, Netflix also offers many other Hallmark style films such as Holidate (2020) and The Princess Switch trilogy (2018-2021), all of which are equally heartwarming and the perfect guilty pleasure for this festive season. Read on for our full list of the best Hallmark style movies to enjoy on Netflix now.

Falling for Christmas and other best Hallmark style movies to watch on Netflix