Culture

By: Preeti Kulkarni, Nov 15 2022 2:00 pm

Comforting and predictable with a generous dollop of sappiness, Hallmark movies have long been holiday staples. And, why not? After a challenging year full of hustle, one needs to unwind and what better way to do this than to plop on a cosy couch and binge-watch cheesy, romantic comedies. After wading through the gruelling rigmarole of our daily lives, it is only natural to take a flight to fantasy once a year and enjoy the warm wholesomeness of these films. The Hallmark channel movies are the perfect guilty pleasure, as they unabashedly revel in romance that almost borders on silliness. No worries if you aren’t subscribed to the American cable channel, though, as Netflix has in recent years been churning out its own Hallmark style movies filled with the same fairytale-like love stories. But, before taking a look at the best Hallmark style movies to watch on Netflix — including the newly released Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan — let’s understand why they are so popular.

According to Forbes, the success of these movies depends on their surprisingly low production costs but high returns. Streaming giants like Netflix are simply making films inspired by the holiday fare on the Hallmark channel, ensuring global viewership and huge profits at a low price. It has been observed that despite the pandemic affecting the movie business adversely, the makers still managed to put out a new slate of Hallmark-type films for both 2020 and 2021. This proves that these romantic dramas with saccharine sweet plots set in La-La Land are still relevant and popular. And, will always be.

Why does the allure of Hallmark movies never fade?

It is interesting to note that the masses go back to watching these feel-good Hallmark-style movies every year around the holidays despite their fluffy premise with a corny dose of predictability. Romantic movies like A California Christmas (2020), A Christmas Prince (2017) and Cinderella Story (2019) are beloved for their music, beautiful sets and awe-inspiring romantic moments that make a great viewing experience with your partner, family or even alone.

Like how it feels to spend time with family irrespective of differences, every year during the festivities, these movies offer similar comfort — and a feeling of homecoming and belonging.

What are some of the notable Hallmark-inspired movies on Netflix now?

Leading Netflix’s slate of Hallmark-esque holiday movies is Falling for Christmas, which premiered November 10 2022 and marks American actress Lindsay Lohan’s first role in a major production in more than a decade. The film was officially announced in May 2021 and generated much buzz last month, when Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer featuring Lohan introducing the show. It quickly became one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2022, with its positioning as a comeback for Lohan, who has signed a multi-picture deal with the streaming platform. Lohan was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the early noughties before her troubled personal life (which included courtroom appearances and stints in rehab) overshadowed her acting talent.

Falling for Christmas has received mixed reviews — as expected of Hallmark-type flicks, which are usually made as crowd-pleasers and not so much to impress the awards circuit — but Lohan’s performance and knack for comedic timing have drawn praise. She even contributed a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” to its soundtrack, in a nod to that iconic scene in her 2004 movie Mean Girls.

Other than Falling for Christmas, Netflix also offers many other Hallmark style films such as Holidate (2020) and The Princess Switch trilogy (2018-2021), all of which are equally heartwarming and the perfect guilty pleasure for this festive season. Read on for our full list of the best Hallmark style movies to enjoy on Netflix now.

(Main and featured image: Netflix)

An earlier version of this story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Falling for Christmas and other best Hallmark style movies to watch on Netflix

Jump To / Table of Contents

01
Falling for Christmas
Falling for Christmas

Directed by: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and George Young

Synopsis: A newly engaged hotel heiress Sierra (Lohan) suffers amnesia after a skiing accident that happens just days before Christmas. Jake (Overstreet), a widower with a young daughter, houses Sierra at his lodge and the two gradually fall in love. But what will happen when she gets her memories back?

Image: Courtesy Scott Everett White/ Netflix

02
Holidate (2020)
Holidate (2020)

Directed by: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Brace and Kristin Chenoweth

Synopsis: Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey) are cynical singles who are fed up with being unsuccessful in romantic relationships. They meet each other in a chance encounter and agree to be each other’s platonic dates during the holiday season only to fall for each other in reality.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

03
Christmas Inheritance (2017)
Christmas Inheritance (2017)

Directed by: Ernie Barbarash

Cast: Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy and Andie MacDowell

Synopsis: This rom-com revolves around Ellen Langford (Taylor), a rich, spoiled heiress, who is sent out on a special mission by her father to the countryside. She is supposed to deliver a letter to her father’s business partner. She has only USD 100 (RM 460) to sustain herself during the trip.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

04
A Christmas Prince (2017)
A Christmas Prince (2017)

Directed by: Alex Zamm

Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb and Alice Krige

Synopsis: Amber (McIver), an ambitious reporter, goes undercover to get a scoop on Prince Richard (Lamb), but she is unprepared for a romantic complication with the royal known for his playboy tendencies.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

05
Too Close For Christmas (2020)
Too Close For Christmas (2020)

Directed by: Ernie Barbarash

Cast: Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes and Vanessa Sears

Synopsis: Hayley Parker (Lowndes) is all set to spend Christmas with her sister-in-law but fate has other plans as a man named Paul Bernett (Murray), with whom she has had a complicated relationship in the past, suddenly shows up at her doorstep.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

06
Holiday In The Wild (2019)
Holiday In The Wild (2019)

Directed by: Ernie Barbarash

Cast: Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis and Fezile Mpela

Synopsis: Kate (Davis) is left on her own to visit Africa after her husband suddenly abandons her. There, she meets an elephant conversationalist named Derek (Lowe) and an unlikely romance brews.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

07
A Boy Called Christmas (2021)
A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Directed by: Gil Kenan

Cast: Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull and Joel Fry

Synopsis: An ordinary boy named Nikolas (Lawfull) ventures on  a magical journey in search of his father in this tale revolving around Christmas and hope.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

08
The Princess Switch (2018)
The Princess Switch (2018)

Directed by: Mike Rohl

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar

Synopsis: Stacy De Novo (Hudgens) bumps into her lookalike who is engaged to the Prince of Belgravia. They exchange places in the wake of a royal wedding and usher in a lot of confusion and surprise in the royal family.

About the film: The film has two more sequels The Princess Switch (2020) (Switched Again) and The Princess Switch 3 (2021) (Romancing the Star).

Image: Courtesy IMDb

09
The Holiday Calendar (2018)
The Holiday Calendar (2018)

Directed by: Bradley Walsh

Cast: Kat Graham, Quincy Brown and Ethan Peck

Synopsis: Abby Sutton (Graham) is a struggling photographer. She inherits a calendar which seems to have magical properties of predicting her future, especially her love life.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

10
Christmas With a View (2018)
Christmas With a View (2018)

Directed by: Justin G. Dyck

Cast: Kaitlyn Leeb, Scott Cavalheiro and Mark Ghanimé

Synopsis: Clara Garrison (Leeb) is a restaurant manager of a ski resort who falls for a new chef. Both have secret aspirations which create complications in their love life.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

11
Christmas On a Square (2020)
Christmas On a Square (2020)

Directed by: Debbie Allen

Cast: Dolly Parton, Jenifer Lewis, Josh Segarra and Christine Baranski

Synopsis: Regina (Baranski) is a cold-hearted woman who tries to sell her hometown land only to cause distress to the citizens during the holiday season. An angel (Parton) arrives to change her mind.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

12
The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Directed by: Clay Kaytis

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp and Judah Lewis

Synopsis: Siblings Kate (Camp) and Teddy (Lewis) plan to catch Santa on camera. This leads to a memorable adventure with them facing the father of Christmas himself.

About the film: The sequel Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020) traces the journey of Kate who is a teenager now. She lands in the North Pole and is in for a rude surprise in this flick.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

13
Single All The Way (2021)
Single All The Way (2021)

Directed by: Michael Mayer

Cast: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Luke Macfarlane

Synopsis: Peter (Urie) and Nick (Chambers) are best friends but agree to pose as boyfriends to appease Peter’s family during the holidays. Will they end up falling for each other?

Image: Courtesy IMDb

14
A Castle For Christmas (2021)
A Castle For Christmas (2021)

Directed by: Mary Lambert

Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes and Lee Ross

Synopsis: Sophie (Shields) is a famous author but is stuck amid a scandal. To escape that, she travels to Scotland and is completely taken in by a beautiful castle but has to bear with a Duke named Myles (Elwes) who owns the place, but is extremely annoying.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

15
The Knight Before Christmas (2019)
The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

Directed by: Monika Mitchell

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse and Emmanuelle Chriqui

Synopsis: Sir Cole (Whitehouse) is a mediaeval knight who gets magically transported to the present day. He meets a disillusioned teacher, Brooke (Hudgens), and falls in love with her.

Image: Courtesy IMDb

 

written by.

Preeti Kulkarni

