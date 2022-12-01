Home > Culture > Film & TV > Watch The Teaser Of Netflix’s ‘Harry And Meghan’ Documentary Here
Watch The Teaser Of Netflix’s ‘Harry And Meghan’ Documentary Here
Culture

Watch The Teaser Of Netflix’s ‘Harry And Meghan’ Documentary Here

By: Preeti Kulkarni, Dec 1 2022 11:42 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the royal family, press and general public in 2020 when they announced their decision to step back from official duties as Britain’s senior royals. After moving to the US, the Sussexes appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, going public with their personal struggles with the royal family and dropping some major bombshells. Now, the much-awaited teaser of their upcoming Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan has dropped and fans can’t wait to get a full picture from the Sussexes.

The show has already set a tone that the couple will make some bombshell revelations about the senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton.

Culture

What We Know About Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir, ‘Spare’

By Augustman Malaysia, Oct 28
AM Select

Prince Harry: His Net Worth, Life With Meghan And What He Does For A Living

By Manas Sen Gupta, Oct 06

Harry & Meghan trailer: What to expect from the documentary?

The documentary promises to give us a no-holds-barred insight into the private life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their wedding in May 2018. The royal couple is in charge of the narrative as they begin to reveal what happened behind closed doors that led to their seemingly drastic decision, also termed Megxit by the British press.

In the teaser, the couple is asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” Harry replies, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan adds, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The teaser is emotional and gives an intimate look into the life of the Sussexes and what we can expect from the documentary.

AM Select

British Royal Family: Guide To The Line Of Succession To The Throne

By Augustman Malaysia, Sep 26
AM Select

Royal Families From Asia And 10 Fascinating Facts You Probably Never Knew About Them

By Augustman, Aug 19

More about Harry and Meghan documentary

Harry & Meghan
Image: Courtesy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The project is helmed by the Oscar-winning director Liz Garbus. Meghan, in her latest interview with Variety, revealed the reason behind collaborating with Garbus on such an important topic. She stated, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director (Garbus) whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Netflix has not released a specific date but full documentary is slated to be released soon on the streaming platform.

In 2023, we can expect to find a lot more about the couple’s life as Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, also hits the stands on January 10.

(Main and featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

British Royal Family British royals British Royalty meghan markle Netflix Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royals
written by.

Preeti Kulkarni
After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.
 
entertainment Travel Vestio Bespoke Food

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.