HBO GO Goes Big On Action With Premieres of F9, Snake Eyes And More In March 2022

Prepare for a blockbuster month of action on HBO GO this March 2022.

The HBO streamer has lined up a number of action-packed premieres along with new originals and more. Witness life-changing journeys in Max Original Series – Kamikaze and Our Flag Means Death. Also relive the rise of the LA Lakers in Adam McKay’s Winning Time, The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.

For fans of blockbusters HBO GO has a trio of actioners that will surely satisfy. Making their streaming premiere this month are F9: The Fast Saga, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and Jolt.

Also, don’t miss Taiwanese anthology Twisted Strings to see how regular lives unfold. All this and more on HBO GO this March 2022. Check out the highlights and airdates below.

Kamikaze

Premieres: 3 March

This MAX Original Series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe. In Kamikaze, a young woman’s privileged life is torn apart when her family dies in a plane crash. Suddenly left alone in a large mansion with material possessions that most people only dream about, she embarks on a wild and turbulent adventure, traveling from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world, seeking a reason to go on.

Our Flag Means Death

Premieres: 3 March

Headlined by Rhys Darby and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, this comedy series is loosely based on the adventures of Stede Bonnet. Our Flag Means Death follows the life of a pampered aristocrat who leaves his family and riches for a life out on the high seas. Stede has no idea what he’s doing as pirate captain, and his crew knows it. In addition to a potential mutiny, he also has to face the most famous pirate of all – the possibly insane Blackbeard.

Jolt

Premieres: 5 March

Kate Beckinsale returns to butt-kicking roots in this gritty action thriller. Beckinsale stars as Lindy, a bouncer with a slightly murderous anger management problem. However, her temper makes her the prime suspect when the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered. In response, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer.

Winning Time, The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty

Premieres: 7 March

Follow the professional and personal lives of the iconic Los Angeles Lakers team from the 1980s. With household names like ‘Magic’ Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, they were one of sports’ most revered and dominant basketball dynasties, the team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

F9: The Fast Saga

Premieres: 18 March

Just as life seems perfect for Dominic Toretto, with a young son and Letty restored to him, his family and crew are faced with yet another threat to their peace and safety – none other than Jakob, Dom and Mia’s estranged brother. Stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Premieres: 26 March

As a young loner, Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient clan, the Arashikage, in return for saving their heir apparent. As he is taught the ways of the ninja, secrets from his past are revealed. In the process, his honour and allegiance will be tested and he faces losing the trust of those closest to him. Stars Henry Golding, Ursula Corbero, Andrew Koji, and Haruka Abe.

Twisted Strings

Premieres: 27 March

Renowned Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien tells the stories of seven people from different walks of life, exploring the unexpected turns and twists of their fates and destinies. Written and directed by Golden Horse-nominated director Huang Xi, the anthology stars an ensemble award-winning cast including Golden Horse-winning actor, Lee Kang-sheng, in his first lead role in a series.

(Images: HBO GO)