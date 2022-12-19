Home > Culture > Film & TV > Henry Cavill To Star In TV Series Based On Warhammer 40,000 Video Game
Henry Cavill To Star In TV Series Based On Warhammer 40,000 Video Game
Culture

Henry Cavill To Star In TV Series Based On Warhammer 40,000 Video Game

By Anushka Goel , Dec 19 2022 4:00 pm

After revealing the end of his tenure as Superman, Henry Cavill may soon star in, and produce, a series based on Warhammer 40,000. The series will be backed by Amazon. Read on to know more.

Henry Cavill announced his exit as Superman just days ago, after a long-standing association with the character. But even though that door has closed, a new one might be on its way to opening up for him. Reports suggest that he is set to star in, and executively produce, a series based on Warhammer 40,000.

Culture

Liam Hemsworth Is Replacing Henry Cavill As Geralt In ‘The Witcher’

By Manas Sen Gupta, Oct 31
Culture

Calling All Hellfire Club Members: The Trailer For ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Is Finally Here

By Richard Augustin, Jul 22

Henry Cavill’s next, a series on Warhammer 40,000?

The actor officially hung up his Superman cape after Warner Bros. announced a new direction to the character. Since then, reports such as this have announced that Amazon is in talks for rights to the popular science-fiction fantasy miniature wargame, produced by Games Workshop. This comes after months of negotiations and fending off rival companies that also sought the rights.

Cavill is known to be a fan of the game, which is set 40,000 years into the future, and if this collaboration goes through, it’ll be something for fans to look out for. The game, which is played with painted miniatures on tabletop boards with dice, is somewhat relatable to Dungeons & Dragons, and takes one on a journey filled with wars, gods, demons and more.

Gear

9 Thrilling New Video Games Releasing In December

By Manas Sen Gupta, Dec 06
Culture

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ And Other Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movies To Watch In 2023

By Sushmita Mahanta, Dec 14

However, since the project is in quite the initial stages at the moment, with talks still in the process. Warhammer is definitely not Cavill’s immediate next project. He will be seen next in The Witcher Season 3, The Flash and Argylle which are scheduled to release in 2023.

(Main Image: @warhammerofficial/Instagram; Featured Image: @henrycavill/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India 

entertainment gaming Henry Cavill Prime Video TV Shows video games warhammer Web Series
written by.

Anushka Goel

entertainment

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.