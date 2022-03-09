Here’s When Daredevil, The Punisher And Other Live-Action Marvel Series Are Arriving On Disney+

Disney+ subscribers in Singapore can look forward to more Marvel live-action series arriving on the platform this March.

Starting 16 Match, fan-favourite titles such as “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “The Punisher,” will be available to stream on the platform. The addition of these Marvel live-action series will give fans access to more from the Marvel Collection, all in one place.

Previously these Marvel live-action series were available to stream on rival streamer Netflix. Now these shows have found a new home on the Disney streamer. The dedicated Marvel brand page on Disney+ already serves as home to the largest Marvel collection with hundreds of hours of movies and shows.

For fans, having these Marvel live-action series join the extensive catalogue from Marvel Studios that’s already available on Disney+ serves as icing on a cake. It also could allude to bigger things to come from Disney and Marvel Studios with regards to the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In recent months, we have seen Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the Disney+ Hawkeye series, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as crime boss, Kingpin, a role he previously portrayed on the Daredevil series.

With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness due out this year, there could be a way for these characters from these series to weave themselves into current storylines, thus fully integrating them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney+ will also introduce Moon Knight to the MCU soon. The new series headlined by Oscar Isaac is due to premiere on the platform on 30 March 2022.

(Main and featured image: Disney+)