10 Horror Movies To Watch On Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day fever setting in, most couples plan a mushy dinner date or doing something both partners enjoy.

However, if you are planning to stay indoors and snuggle in with your loved one this Valentine’s Day, here’s an out-of-the-box suggestion. Ditch the typical Valentine’s Day dance, flowers, chocolates and romantic films and get ready to watch some of the best horror movies.

Peeking at the screen through your fingers, huddling together at all the frightening scenes and holding on to each other through the horrors on the screen might just make for a different yet memorable Valentine’s Day. Not an ideal romantic date but definitely a unique one.

Here are 10 of the best horror movies to stream online with your partner this Valentine’s Day

Midsommar

Directed by Ari Aster, Midsommar is a 2019 horror movie with a love angle.

With themes of paganism and the occult, the film revolves around a couple — Dani (Florence Pugh) and her estranged boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor). However, Dani strives to get closer to her ex after her family perishes in a heart-wrenching tragedy.

The two, along with a group of friends, head off for a short vacation to a rural village in Sweden, which hosts a midnight summer festival every 90 years — a grand affair among the locals.

What begins as a holiday for the group soon turns into a series of unforeseen events marred with deadly rituals, occult practises and violent traditions during the celebrations.

Watch here.

Gerald’s Game

One of the best horror movies, it employs some powerful devices to bring out the dark side of a person’s psyche. Facing a stagnant and rough patch in their marriage, protagonist Jessie Burlingame (Carla Gugino) attempts to spice up her love life with her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood).

The couple goes to a secluded lakeside villa, where Jessie agrees to her husband’s idea of role-playing and is handcuffed to the bed. Gradually, things take an aggressive turn which scares Jessie. But before the game could end, Gerald suffers a heart attack and dies on top of her.

The eerie kicks in as Jessie is now left handcuffed to the bed with her husband’s corpse lying beside her. Dark thoughts start to plague her mind as the dead body begins to rot.

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel by the same name, the 2017 horror movie is sure to send chills down your spine.

Watch here.

Mother!

Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 psychological thriller Mother! will make you think twice before letting an unknown person into your home.

The film follows Mother (Jennifer Lawrence) who is married to a poet called Him (Javier Bardem).

One night, a stranger (Ed Harris) visits them and becomes an uninvited guest disrupting the couple’s happy lives. The following day, he is joined by his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) and later their sons, all of whom make themselves welcome to a stay at Mother’s home.

While she resists entertaining the strangers, Him appears to be willing and perhaps eager to make them feel welcome. The following events that are crude and horrifying allegory of both the Old and the New Testaments lead to Mother realising why her husband has been behaving that way.

Eventually, disturbing visuals of blood and gore make for a dramatic start as more guests walk into the house for the wake, unleashing horror on screen.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Warm Bodies

Director Jonathan Levine gives a romantic twist to the 2013 gruesome zombie film.

The film is about a world divided between zombies and humans, where a zombie, who remembers himself by the name R (Nicholas Hoult), is trying to figure out his existence. One day, he comes across a woman named Julie (Teresa Palmer) during a fight between his counterparts and humans. He rescues her, and they set on a journey that evolves into a unique relationship.

This feel-good horror love story is available both on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Crimson Peak

Oscar-nominated director Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak is a gothic horror film like no other.

The 2015 film revolves around Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), a young woman newly married to Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). She moves to his gothic mansion up in the hills where she meets Tomas’ sister Lucille Sharpe (Jessica Chastain), the keeper of the family’s dark secrets and is strangely rude to Edith. Meanwhile, Edith, who can communicate with the dead, experiences many strange incidents in the mansion and tries to uncover the mysteries that it conceals.

With Crimson Peak, Del Toro delivers yet another masterpiece and goes on to film Cronos (1993), Devil’s Backbone (2001) in the same genre.

The film is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Let the Right One In

A horror vampire thriller, Let the Right One In also has undertones of a teen love story.

The film is based on the screenwriter John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel. Set in a freezing Sweden, it centres around a 12-year-old shy, unhappy boy named Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) who is bullied at school and longs for revenge.

Meanwhile, two tenants — a man named Håkan (Per Ragnar) and his supposed young daughter Eli (Lina Leandersson) — move in next door, and Oskar and Eli soon become friends.

However, Oskar soon realises that Eli is far from being an ordinary girl. After gaining Oskar’s trust, Eli reveals another side of hers that is connected to a number of gruesome murders in the area.

Watch this Tomas Alfredson 2008 horror film on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu for a blood-pumping experience.

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Horror films don’t always have to be about white-clad ghosts, making growling sounds. Director Peter Weir proves this with Picnic at Hanging Rock, a 1975 movie based on the novel by Joan Lindsay.

The film follows a group of students from an all-girls college that vanishes along with a chaperone while on an outing on St. Valentine’s Day. The journey into the mysterious unknown, societal issues of class and sexual oppression in the then Australia form the film’s backdrop, which puts Weir and Australian cinema on the world map.

Having won many accolades, including a BAFTA for Best Cinematography bagged by Russell Boyd, the cast of Picnic at Hanging Rock includes Helen Morse, Rachel Roberts, Anne Lambert, Anthony Llewellyn-Jones and Vivean Gray.

It is available on Amazon Prime Video and can be rented on Vudu.

Only Lovers Left Alive

A vampire love movie that steers clear from the usual tropes of this genre, Only Lovers Left Alive will suit romantic and horror movie buffs alike. Starring Tom Hiddleston as vampire musician Adam and Tilda Swinton as the sophisticated Eve, the lead pair will take you on a comical ride in this 2014 film directed by Jim Jarmusch.

The two vampires’ revelry comes at a screeching halt every day with the approaching dawn, which leaves them reminiscing about the good old times from the Victorian era and contemplating a place to reside in contemporary society.

Meanwhile, Eve’s younger sister Ava (Mia Wasikowska), crashes at their place with an excuse to party and gets involved with Adam’s human musician friend Ian (Anton Yelchin), which entails another story.

The horror comedy, which won the Cannes Soundtrack Award, is available on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu.

My Bloody Valentine

A mining town faces the wrath of a masked serial murderer with a pickaxe. His primary targets are those who celebrate Valentine’s Day. This is what happens in the 1981 film when an age-old folklore command is defied.

The George Mihalka directorial, starring Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier and Neil Affleck, also has a 2009 3D sequel, which tells a similar story with a different cast and setting.

According to RottenTomatoes, the 2009 film’s synopsis reads: “Ten years prior to the present day, an inexperienced coal miner named Tom Hanniger (Jensen Ackles) caused an accident that killed five miners trapped underground and put the sixth man, Harry Warden, in coma. A year later, on Valentine’s Day, Harry wakes up to kill 22 people with a pickaxe before dying himself. Now Tom has returned home, still haunted by the past. And something else is back as well. A pickaxe-wielding killer in a miner’s mask comes to claim Tom and his friends.”

Watch the 1981 My Bloody Valentine on Amazon Prime Video and the 2009 version on Hulu.

Valentine

At times, watching a film with a predictable story on a cosy Valentine’s Day can also be enjoyable. Valentine does just that. It may not have an unprecedented plot or out-of-the-box theme, but it comprises all the horror tropes.

Directed by Jamie Blanks, the film revolves around five girls who are now in their 20s and are looking for a date to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

However, an incident in 1988 gives a twist to the story. Back then, a nerdy Jeremy Melton faced one rejection after another when he asked four popular girls to dance with him at the junior high dance. Finally, a girl named Dorothy accepted his request, and they eventually started making out beneath the bleachers.

Unfortunately, a group of bullies found them and mercilessly beat up Jeremy. Cut to 2001, the five high school friends — Kate (Marley Shelton), Paige (Denise Richards), Dorothy (Jessica Capshaw), Lily (Jessica Cauffiel) and Shelly (Katherine Heigl) — ponder over what happened to Jeremy, the masked stalker who haunts and kills women on Valentine’s Day.

Watch here.

(Main and featured image: Mother!/ IMDb)