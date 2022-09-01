HBO Has Renewed ‘House Of The Dragon’ For A Second Season
HBO Has Renewed ‘House Of The Dragon’ For A Second Season
HBO Has Renewed ‘House Of The Dragon’ For A Second Season

By: Richard Augustin, Sep 1 2022 9:30 am

Great news for Game of Thrones fans. Fresh from its recent premiere, the prequel series House of the Dragon has been greenlit for a season 2. HBO has announced that it has renewed its original drama series for a second season. The 10-episode fantasy series made its debut on 22 August to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen. The first episode alone proved to be a roaring success with over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the US.

The series is also garnering impressive critical acclaim. Entertainment Weekly praised the series for being “flat-out stunning” with IGN declaring “It’s good to be back in backstabbing Westeros.” Los Angeles Times hailed it “a new, engrossing chapter in HBO’s epic,” and Wall Street Journal noted it’s “as captivating as any season of Game of Thrones.”

House Of The Dragon Season 2 hbo
A scene from House Of The Dragon, which has been renewed for a season 2. (Image: HBO)

In a press statement, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said that the company was proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

With House of the Dragon still in the early days of its 10-episode run, no one will know what season 2 might bring. It also remains to be seen which characters will be back as well.  House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

(Images: HBO)

entertainment game of thrones hbo House of the Dragon Streaming TV Shows
written by.
Richard Augustin
Former chef turned writer; Richard has tip-toed around the publishing industry for two decades. When not busy chasing deadlines, you can still find him experimenting with recipes in the kitchen.
