Streaming giant Netflix has ordered the anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series, Pluto. It is set to release in 2023. The award-winning manga, created by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, is based on Astro Boy “The Greatest Robot on Earth,” initially developed by Osamu Tezuka in 1964.

As revealed by Netflix, the Japanese voice cast comprises Shinshu Fuji as Gesicht, Yoko Hikasa as Atom and Minori Suzuki as Uran. The streaming platform dropped a four-minute video titled Sneak Peek to tease fans on Twitter.

PLUTO — based on Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy “The Greatest Robot on Earth” arc from 1964 and created by Naoki Urasawa and his long-time co creator Takashi Nagasaki — has been finally adapted into an anime! Watch a 4-minute sneak peek of the series, coming this year! pic.twitter.com/97xf2n3Api — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2023

Plot of Japanese Manga Pluto

Pluto is a suspense drama that takes place in the future. In this new world, robots and humans have befriended each other and are living in perfect harmony. However, sudden robot and human deaths set alarms ringing, and it is suspected that a robot is behind these crimes. A detective robot named Gesicht is entrusted with the responsibility of solving these murders.

Critical acclaim and awards won by Pluto

The manga series spanned eight volumes and ran from 2003 September to 2009 April. In 2015, it was adapted to the stage and lapped up by audiences. Owing to its popularity, it returned in 2018 and had many shows across Japan and Europe. It won the prestigious Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize as well.

According to Deadline, Urasawa, announcing the new Netflix series, said in a statement, “I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto. I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka’s message reaches the world.”

Nagasaki added, “Pluto inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace.”

