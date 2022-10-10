Home > Culture > Film & TV > Netflix’s Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer Miniseries Is Smashing Platform Records
Netflix's Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer Miniseries Is Smashing Platform Records
Culture

Netflix’s Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer Miniseries Is Smashing Platform Records

Oct 10 2022

The tale of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is a true crime subject of fascination. Evidence of this is the new Netflix miniseries DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has become one of the most popular in the platform’s history.

Viewers can’t seem to get enough of true crime sagas. The latest revelation from Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Crime Story and American Horror Story, is a hit on Netflix. The 10-episode DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story series has become the ninth most popular English-language series in Netflix history.

Twelve days after its release, the miniseries that revisits the story of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been watched for 496.1 million hours. According to the data of the American giant, at least 56 million households have watched the entire series, all ten episodes. Netflix will reveal the final data 28 days after the launch of the series.

A scene from DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (Image: Netflix/ IMDb)

Twelve days after its release, the miniseries that revisits the story of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been watched for 496.1 million hours. According to the data of the American giant, at least 56 million households have watched the entire series, all ten episodes. Netflix will reveal the final data 28 days after the launch of the series.

In its first week on the platform, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had already established itself among the most watched content on the streaming platform. Between September 26 and October 2, the series accumulated 299.84 million viewing hours, becoming the second most watched English-language series in a week, behind Stranger Things.

The most watched series on Netflix is Squid Game with over 1.5 billion hours of viewing.

Watch Dahmer Here

(Images: Netflix)

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

