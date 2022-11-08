Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Has Been Renewed For Two More Instalments By Netflix
Culture

By: Romaa Daas, Nov 8 2022 3:59 pm

Not many TV shows have achieved the astonishing success that DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has. It is the second most popular series of all time, topped Netflix’s global top 10 English TV list, and even dominated the Nielsen chart for a week with a whopping total of 3.7 billion minutes watched. The Evan Peters starrer ,which premiered on September 21 2022, has certainly taken the internet by storm with its chilling depiction of the notorious serial killer’s life and crimes, as well as stirred up its fair share of controversy. So popular has the Jeffrey Dahmer series been — its viewership was second only to that of Stranger Things Season 4 — that Netflix has renewed it for two more seasons. That’s right: We’ll soon be getting a season 2 and 3 of DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Helmed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been green-lighted by Netflix to receive two additional chapters featuring other terrifying serial killers — taking it down an anthology route similar to that of Indian true crime series Indian Predator.

Jeffrey Dahmer series
Netflix has renewed DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for two more seasons. (Image: Netflix)

As of November 1, DAHMER has garnered over 934 million view hours, and it is set to reach 1 billion hours in the upcoming weeks. Netflix has also renewed a second season of Ryan Murphy’s drama series The Watcher. The show which debuted on October 13 is a seven-episode series which explores the life of a family who are constantly receiving sinister threats from someone named ‘The Watcher’.

While true crime dramas and serial killer documentaries have been trending for quite some time now, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming season 2 and 3 will be received by the audience, considering the amount of backlash that the Jeffrey Dahmer series faced. DAHMER was criticised for its romanticisation of the infamous criminal, as well as its insensitivity towards victims’ families — many of whom weren’t consulted or informed about the show.

