Johnny Depp To Direct His First Movie In 25 Years, Al Pacino Joins As Co-Producer
Johnny Depp To Direct His First Movie In 25 Years, Al Pacino Joins As Co-Producer
Culture

Johnny Depp To Direct His First Movie In 25 Years, Al Pacino Joins As Co-Producer

By: Manas Sen Gupta, Aug 22 2022 9:30 am

Actor Johnny Depp is all set to direct his first film, Modigliani, in 25 years. The film revolves around Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Depp will also be co-producing the film through IN.2, the European branch of his production company Infinitum Nihil. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi join Depp as producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the 59-year-old Depp told the publication that he is “incredibly honoured” to be able to bring Modigliani’s life on the screen.

Depp, who is best known as Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, made his directorial debut with The Brave (1997), in which he co-starred with Marlon Brando. It is also the only time he went behind the screen before the announcement of Modigliani.

He has, however, produced 10 films, including Hugo (2011) which won the Academy Awards for art direction and cinematography.

Culture

Johnny Depp’s Most Memorable Movie Transformations, From Edward Scissorhands To Jack Sparrow

By Manas Sen Gupta, Jun 02
Travel

From Johnny Depp To Shakira, Here Are 7 Celebrities Who Own Private Islands

By Moyena Parikh, Jun 10

What we know about Johnny Depp’s Modigliani 

Focus is on 48 hours of the painter’s life

Amedeo Modigliani
Amedeo Modigliani (L) with Pablo Picasso and André Salmon (R) in Paris in 1916. (Image credit: Amedeo Modigliani (1884–1920) – Modigliani Institut Archives Légales, Paris-Rome/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Depp’s Modigliani isn’t the first film on the famed painter and sculptor. A film of the same name starring Andy Garcia in the titular role was released in 2004, but it was not critically appreciated.

According to THR, Depp’s Modigliani is about an eventful 48 hours in Paris in 1916 which changes the painter’s life and makes him the legend he is today known as.

The film is based on the play by Dennis McIntyre. Its screenplay has been written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

According to THR, production will start in spring of 2023. There is no information on the cast of the film.

This is the second major project involving Depp following the much-publicised trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Before the Modigliani announcement, Depp was revealed in character as King Louis XV in a poster of French director Maïwenn’s film Jeanne du Barry.

What Pacino says about Depp

“We’ve been involved with Depp on this project for a number of years. We start principal photography in the Spring 2023,” Pacino told THR.

Navidi said that the project is close to Pacino’s heart, while adding that the film is a “a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio.”

“It’s been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again — he’s a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen,” he said.

(Main and Featured images: Depp/@johnnydepp/Instagram)

Al Pacino hollywood Johnny Depp Modigliani Movies
written by.
Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
Travel Food Culture entertainment

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.