Halfway through the Pride month, all the major streaming services are highlighting their queer content now more than ever. Streaming giant Netflix has always been at the top of the game with a wide range of queer content across different countries and languages. Here’s our recommendation for the seven best LGBTQ movies and series on Netflix.
While streaming services have been around for a while now, it was actually during the pandemic that the entire world got hooked to these OTT platforms to surf and stream through endless content. While the rest of the world is still debating about inclusivity and LGBTQ rights, filmmakers and production houses have taken to Netflix and other platforms to feature LGBTQ movies and series.
Not only has Netflix included commercial and indie movies and TV series based on the LGBTQ community, but it has also made and produced several of its own original content around the theme, if not as the main plot, then as a subplot. Netflix has consistently championed the cause of the LGBTQ community across all genres, from light-hearted rom-coms to more serious and dark genres. It is impossible to list all of them, so here are seven, some of which are personal favourites as well.
The 10 Most-Watched Netflix Movies Of All Time: ‘Red Notice’, ‘Bird Box’ And More
The Best Serial Killer Movies On Netflix You Shouldn’t Watch Alone
LGBTQ movies and series on Netflix
Jump To / Table of Contents
Directed by: Andrew Cividino
Cast: Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara
Synopsis: The absolute benchmark of how free-flowing and non judgemental an ideal world would be, Schitt’s Creek hits all the right notes. It follows the Rose family who suddenly go bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is a small town named Schitt’s Creek, where they move to live. As they keep planning their escape, fate has something else in store for them.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
Created by: Laurie Nunn
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood
Synopsis: Netflix’s flagship queer series, this British sitcom touches upon the lives of several high-school students, and their parents. At the core of it are students who are dealing with their lives, sexuality, budding romances, heartbreaks and teachers.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
Created by: Mae Martin
Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow
Synopsis: Mae Martin, a queer comedian is also a recovering drug addict, who has a lot of issues in life. She makes honest efforts to get a hold of her life but as she starts dating her girlfriend, things start to complicate further. To add on to that, her relationship with her parents keep getting worse.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
Directed by: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer
Synopsis: Based on the book with the same name, this is a story set somewhere in northern Italy. Elio, a teenager, develops feelings for Oliver, who visits their home over a summer to assist his father. This temporary, short-term relationship blossoms over time and Elio becomes aware of his sexual orientation.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
Directed by: Alice Wu
Cast: Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire, Daniel Diemer
Synopsis: A shy, but academically brilliant Chinese-American student helps the school-popular woo a girl. But the twist is that she secretly desires her too. It doesn’t take them much time to connect and soon they find themselves discovering a lot about what love feels like. The film ends on a beautiful note, something that yu must watch to find out.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
Directed by: Marta Kauffman, Sam Waterston, Craig T. Nelson
Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Martin Sheen
Synopsis: Grace and Frankie have been at loggerheads all their lives and they have always maintained the rivalry. However, their worlds come crashing down when their husbands announce that they are in love with each other and want to get married. Shattered by this news, the ladies only have each other to turn to.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
Created by: Jenny Han
Cast: Anna Cathcart, Gia Kim, Choi Min-young
Synopsis: An American rom-com series, this is a spin-off of the Netflix film, To All the Boys. The series is based on the youngest Kovey sister, Kitty Song Covey, who is of the impression that she has decoded love. What happens when she moves to South Korea to be with her long distance boyfriend? You need to watch to find that out.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India