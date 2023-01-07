The highly-anticipated horror flick M3GAN only recently released in Malaysia on January 5 2023, but it has already gotten many people around the world talking about it. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the horror movie is produced by Jason Blum and James Wan while the screenplay is based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan.

Starring Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Stephane Garneau-Monten, and others, M3GAN is based on a killer doll that starts harming people after a horrible experiment goes wrong. When the first trailer for the movie came out in October 2022, it became a viral sensation, with comparisons being made to other iconic scary dolls like Chucky and Anabelle.

What is M3gan about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M3GAN (@meetm3gan)

M3GAN’s story is about an AI experiment gone horribly wrong. The name ‘M3GAN’ is an abbreviation for Model 3 Generative Android. The robot is supposed to act as a guardian to a child but the autonomous learning of the AR malfunctions with M3GAN, turning her into a life-threatening machine for everyone except the child she’s supposed to protect.

What M3GAN’s first-week debut looks like

The horror movie, which premiered in the US on January 6, is set to generate a whopping USD 17 million to USD 20 million from 3,400 North American theatres in its opening weekend. These ticket sales would be a really good start because modestly budgeted horror films usually cost around USD 12 million to produce, as reported by Variety.

hey @ScreamMovies me and my besties are here and ready for u. let’s see who screams first 😱 pic.twitter.com/oHrZzUU6D1 — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) January 5, 2023

M3GAN: What the reviews have to say

The movie debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 94%. Eric Eisenberg from CinemaBlend gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars in his review, whereas, Empire’s Al Horner awarded the movie with 4 out of 5 stars, appreciating both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw for their respective performances as Gemma and Cady.

Matt Donato from IGN gave M3GAN a 7 out of 10 scores, explaining that the 2019 remake of Child’s Play, which featured an AI version of Chucky, “walked” so that M3GAN could “TikTok dance.”

Take a look at some of the other reviews below:

Having seen #M3gan twice and loved it, every uninformed hater I see saying it's going to be bad has made me unreasonably angry. Glad the reviews are off to a good start, showing what I've known to be true for weeks: This movie fucking rules. The campy tone is perfectly executed. pic.twitter.com/y1lyDl821m — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) January 4, 2023

#M3GAN delivers our next great horror icon. The first film in a long time to make the best out of the "killer doll" story while still carving its own tasteful personality. It's the perfect balance of eeriness & dark humor. Like Malignant, the film rightfully earns all the camp. pic.twitter.com/gTppN8NXez — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) December 8, 2022

Check out the trailer below:

(Main and Featured Image: Instagram/ @meetm3gan)