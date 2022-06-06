Marvel’s Animated Series ‘I Am Groot’ To Release In August

Marvel Studio shared the first poster of its upcoming animated series, ‘I Am Groot’, on its website and social media platforms, on 5 June.

Along with the poster, its official website also revealed, “The series of original shorts — following Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars — premieres on 10 August exclusively on Disney+.” Vin Diesel is lending his voice to Groot in the series.

Interestingly, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character will also be seen briefly in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022).

Here’s all we know about ‘I Am Groot’

The poster

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022

In the poster, we can see Baby Groot in a holiday spirit. He is wearing headphones and sunglasses, listening to music while reclining against a walkman, with a drink by his side.

In the background we can see a paper-cut out palm tree and two white-coloured creatures, with four eyes, gawking at him.

The theme

While in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, Groot appeared as a young adult, through the Disney+ original shorts to be released in August 2022, the audiences will get to see how Groot started his adventures, as a baby.

Besides, it has been a long journey since his debut in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ first movie in 2014. According to Comicbook, Director James Gunn, once shared, “The guy playing Groot was a stand-in on the last movie and so we just kind of always forgot he was there. He doesn’t talk very much, so you’re doing all these scenes and when we have the scenes in the movie where they turn to Groot and Groot’s like, ‘Why are you forgetting me?’ That’s really what we felt like while we were shooting the first film.”

He added, “I think he’s a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he’s just a more complete character.”

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Marvel Studios/Twitter)