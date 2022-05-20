Stan Lee Might Return In Future Marvel Films As Company Signs 20-Year Deal

Stan Lee fans have a reason to rejoice as Lee might reappear in films by Marvel Studios, even if differently than the way, when he was alive. This is possible because Marvel Studios has signed a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment.

This might help bring Lee back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), besides activities connected to Disney. A good news for Lee fans, who were left heartbroken, when the acclaimed creator of several beloved Marvel characters died on 12 November 2018.

Deal grants Marvel the rights to Stan Lee’s likeness

Lee can now reappear in everything from films to theme parks

In a statement issued on 18 May, Genius Brands international said that the deal gives Marvel Studios the rights to use Lee’s likeness for future films, TV shows, Disney theme parks, as well as ‘experiences worldwide.’

“Stan Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature in movies and television projects, as well as use images, existing footage and existing audio recordings featuring Stan. Exclusive rights to use Stan Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature in theme parks, water parks, cruise lines and in-park merchandise were included for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products as part of the deal,” reads the statement by the company.

Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, noted that the deal is noteworthy as it comes in the centennial year of Stan’s birthday, which falls on 28 December 2022.

“There is no better place than Marvel and Disney where Stan should be for his movies and theme park experiences,” Heyward said. “We are thrilled to see his memory and legacy will continue to delight fans through this new long-term agreement with Marvel.”

However, it is not clear if the deal means whether or not Marvel can now resurrect Lee digitally in their films or shows.

A legend in comic book history

Stan Lee is universally remembered for heading Marvel as its editor-in-chief and creating a galaxy of immortal characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, the X-Men and many more.

In 1972, he was named editorial director and publisher. Lee later became the company’s chairman emeritus.

The renowned comic book creator was also famous for his cameos in several movies featuring Marvel characters till his passing. The notable ones include nearly all MCU movies and television series as well as non-MCU movies such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the two The Amazing Spider-Man films and the X-Men film series.

(Main and Featured images: Stan Lee/@TheRealStanLee/Twitter)