A million girls might kill for her job but the truth is, Meryl Streep’s glorious cinematic career is beyond the scope of any job description. Whether they’re embellished with Prada’s latest offerings or not. Having started her acting journey with the theatre production of Trelawny of the Wells in 1975, it was only with Fred Zinneman’s Julia two years later that Streep catapulted to stardom status. Often touted as one of the best actresses of her generation, it’s the Academy Awardee’s versatility, screen presence, and knack for accents that separates her from the rest. To celebrate her birthday on June 22, we take a look at some of Meryl Streep’s best performances.

When and how did Meryl Streep become a household name?

While Streep had been involved in theatre straight from her high school days, it was only during her stint at New York’s Vassar College that the actress received any formal training. In Karina Longworth’s book, Meryl Streep: Anatomy of an Actor, Vassar’s drama professor, Clinton J. Atkinson, says “I don’t think anyone ever taught Meryl acting. She really taught herself.” Following a master’s at Yale, she debuted with Trelawny of the Wells alongside Mandy Patinkin and John Lithgowuickly.

Her stage career was beginning to take shape in the years following her opening act, having appeared in several more plays in her first year in the city. Soon, Meryl received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her admirable performance in 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays. Just a couple of years later in 1978, she impressed viewers with her role in the miniseries Holocaust, resulting in an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress – Miniseries or a Movie.

The very same year, her performance in Michael Cimino’s The Deer Hunter was green-signalled for an Academy Award nomination. For most fans, this film is considered her breakthrough into the guarded bylanes of Hollywood. In her biography, Longworth argued that in this film Streep “made a case for female empowerment by playing a woman to whom empowerment was a foreign concept — a normal lady from an average American small town, for whom subservience was the only thing she knew”. While she did not pick up the golden statuette for her performance, it was only a year later that the actress was celebrating her first win for her role in the critically-acclaimed, Kramer Vs Kramer.

What are some of Meryl Streep’s best performances?

It’s the diversity in Streep’s film selection that has helped establish her clout in the industry. From her physical transformation for The Iron Lady to her phenomenal stone-cold persona in The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl’s cinematic contributions have not only gathered prestigious awards, but they’ve also cultivated a population of dedicated fans.

With 21 Academy Award nominations to her name, the highest for any actor in the history of time, we take a look at some of Meryl Streep’s best performances over the years.