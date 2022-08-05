Here’s a collaboration Eddie Munson fans will surely want to get their hands on. Legendary metal band Metallica has teamed up with Netflix hit series Stranger Things on an official collection of Hellfire Club merchandise. The line comprises a raglan shirt, black T-shirt and hoodie, all of which are emblazoned with Metallica’s distinctive logo and feature the Hellfire Club emblem flanked by blazing guitars.

For the uninitiated, Metallica recently saw a resurgence of mainstream interest after the release of Stranger Things season 4, where an episode saw the popular character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) effortlessly shredding the band’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Upside Down. That scene was so memorable it got people listening to the 1986 tune again, and even propelled it into the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time. Click here for a refresher.

As Eddie Munson’s the leader of The Hellfire Club — a Dungeons & Dragons interest group — in the show, the new Metallica x Stranger Things collection is only apt.

Where to shop the Metallica x Stranger Things Hellfire Club collection

The Metallica x Stranger Things collection is now available at Metallica’s official site, its merchandise store, and the Netflix e-shop. Click through the images below for a closer look.

Stranger Things meets Metallica at Lollapalooza

In other related news, Joseph Quinn recently met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago last month, where he chatted with them about Stranger Things and even had an impromptu jamming session together. The band also presented him with a signed a custom B.C. Rich guitar similar to the one he played in his iconic scene.

“Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” said Quinn, to which Metallica’s lead singer James Hetfield replied, “Thanks for doing it justice, by the way.”

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Metallica also paid tribute to Stranger Things during its Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master Of Puppets’, where the TV show’s climactic scene played in the background.

