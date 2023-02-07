Money Heist or La Casa De Papel fans have a reason to rejoice as its much-awaited spin-off, Berlin, is coming to Netflix sometime in December 2023. There has been a lot of buzz around this as Berlin AKA Andrés de Fonollosa, played by Pedro Alonso, is one of the most popular characters of the series. Much has been credited to the writing for the strong character development over the span of five seasons of this super popular series.

Netflix, on 7 February, released a short teaser giving us a glimpse into what we can expect.

From the world of Money Heist, BERLIN comes to Netflix this December. pic.twitter.com/C5w03stHmw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 7, 2023

Netflix had given the news of this spin-off ahead of the release of Money Heist season 5, part 2, with a caption, “We already met Berlin in#LaCasaDePapeland now is the time for Andrés de Fonollosa. We can already announce that in 2023 the spin-off of his life will arrive.”

What to expect in Money Heist: Berlin?

The series has been shot in Spain and Madrid and it will be about the early years of Berlin’s life. Season five of the main show explored some parts of Berlin’s backstory but still much is unknown about this fan-favourite character. We did come to know that he has five ex-wives. We also hope to see the development of his relationship with his brother, yes, The Professor.

The cast

A new team has been introduced in the teaser as well as in some latest images shared by Netflix on Twitter.

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Julio Peña as Roi

Tristán Ulloa as Damián

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

More about the spin-off

Shedding a light on the storyline of Money Heist: Berlin, Pina, at Netflix’s Tudum event last year, said this spin-off is “a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love.”

According to What’s On Netflix, “We may also see more of the heist Berlin made in Champs-Élysées, Paris where he stole 434 diamonds. We may also see more of his battle with Helmer Myopathy.”

(Main and featured image credit: Netflix)