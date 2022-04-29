Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 Will Premiere On June 24

Just when you thought the world’s biggest heist was over, think again.

The Korean blockbuster Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 is arriving with guns blazing this June 24 2022, only on Netflix. The first part of the series will boast six action-packed episodes, according to the streamer.

Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the series will be set against the backdrop of two Koreas creating a Joint Economic Area where North and South are on the verge of peaceful reunification. As the country makes way for a new unified currency, the Professor assembles a gang of top-class thieves to steal the cash straight from the mint and attempt to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

In a previously released title announcement, the Professor contemplates in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including the iconic Salvador Dalí mask from the original Spanish series. The Professor’s final choice is finally revealed — the Korean traditional Hahoe mask that features a face with a big smile. The bloodstains splattered on one side of the white mask raises intriguing questions, foreshadowing a heist filled with life-threatening twists and turns.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will feature a formidable cast who will play the iconic characters from the original series: Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), Berlin (Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon), and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

The series is produced by BH Entertainment and Zium Content and is distributed exclusively by Netflix. Check out the announcement below.

(Images: Netflix)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore