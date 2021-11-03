Face your fears. Find your destiny. This seems to be the theme for the highly-anticipated return of Geralt and gang in The Witcher Season 2. Netflix’s must-watch fantasy series will be returning in December and the streamer just dropped another look at the upcoming season.

It was an unexpected reveal that took place during a panel at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy. Unveiled by The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it marked a delightful surprise for fans in attendance. She was joined by cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Production Designer Andrew Laws and Costume Designer Lucinda Wright during the presentation.

Expanding The Witcher Universe

Although being roughly six weeks away, the latest trailer for The Witcher Season 2 continues to hype up the series. Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

For fans the footage reveals where season 2 will kick off. It follows the shocking finale of season one which culminated at the Battle of Soden. Believing that Yennefer’s life was lost, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

Outside the walls though, things are far from safe with the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons striving for supremacy. Despite the troubles that await, the fearless warrior has a much more pressing mission. That is he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher Season 2 is also primed to expand the fantasy series. In the upcoming season, the introduction of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor played by Danish actor, Kim Bodnia hints at a larger universe. Vesemir was the protagonist in the recent animated feature, Nightmare of the Wolf.

His arrival in live-action form, will no doubt add more intrigue in the upcoming season. The Witcher Season 2 will premiere globally on Friday, December 17. Henry Cavill returns to portray Geralt with Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Check out the trailer below.



(Images: Netflix)