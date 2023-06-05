10 Most-Watched Movies On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular and most watched OTT platforms in India and across the world. A hub of movies and TV shows from across the globe, the content on this platform caters to everyone, having something for all kinds of people. Today, we are looking at the best and most watched movies on Amazon Prime.
Offering a variety of genres – from romance to comedy, thriller to horror, true crime to documentaries, Amazon Prime has no dearth of content. It keeps adding new content to their archive every month. What we have as a result is a wide range of movies and TV shows on the platform.
Ranging from Oscar-nominated movies to the highest rated movies on IMDb, the list has it all. For all those times when you cannot decide what to watch, and end up browsing on the platform endlessly, this list will come in handy. If the rest of the country is watching it, it must be great, right?
So, bookmark this list of 10 of the most watched movies on Amazon Prime, so that when in doubt, you have your list of movie recommendations ready for your next movie night.
Most watched movies on Amazon Prime
Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola
Cast: Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire
Synopsis: This is the story of Don Vito Corleone, the head of a mafia family, who decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger.
About the movie: The Godfather is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential films ever made. It is also considered as a landmark film in the crime genre.
IMDb rating: 9.2
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley
Synopsis: Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist and member of the Nazi party, tries to save his Jewish employees after witnessing the persecution of Jews in Poland by the Nazis.
About the movie: When Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List was banned in Malaysia in 1994, most Westerners probably saw the act as a simple case of anti-Semitism by the Islamic government of a relatively obscure Third World nation.
IMDb rating: 9
Directed by: Peter Jackson
Cast: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, Andy Serkis, Christopher Lee
Synopsis: A young hobbit, Frodo, who has found ‘the’ ring that belongs to the Dark Lord Sauron, begins his journey with eight companions to Mount Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed.
About the movie: The Fellowship of the Ring received thirteen Academy Award nominations, and won in four categories.
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: David Fincher
Cast: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto
Synopsis: Unhappy with his capitalistic lifestyle, a white-collared insomniac forms an underground fight club with a careless soap salesman named Tyler. Their venture soon spirals down into something sinister.
About the movie: The movie presents a social commentary about consumerist culture, especially the feminisation of American culture and its effects on masculinity.
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright,
Synopsis: Forrest, a man with low IQ, recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. All he wants from life now is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.
About the movie: Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Hanks became the first actor since Spencer Tracy to win two consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor.
IMDb rating: 8.8
Directed by: Damien Chazelle
Cast: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons
Synopsis: A young boy Andrew enrolls in a music conservatory to become a drummer. But he is mentored by the tough Terence Fletcher, whose unconventional training methods push him beyond the boundaries of reason and sensibility.
About the movie: At the 87th Academy Awards, the film received five nominations with Simmons winning for Best Supporting Actor, Cross for Best Film Editing, and the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing.
IMDb rating: 8.5
Directed by: Michel Gondry
Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo
Synopsis: Joel and Clementine begin a relationship after a train journey together. However, having had their memories clinically erased, they do not remember the tumultuous past they went through.
About the movie: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has rightfully earned its place as a love story for all ages.
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Gus Van Sant
Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Robin Williams
Synopsis: Will Hunting, a genius in mathematics, solves all the difficult mathematical problems. When he faces an emotional crisis, he takes help from psychiatrist Dr Sean Maguireto, who helps him recover.
About the movie: According to Matt Damon, the film which was beautifully written by the actor himself, featured some scenes loosely based on episodes that happened with his brother in real life.
IMDb rating: 8.3
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Cristin Milioti
Synopsis: Introduced to the life in the fast lane through stockbroking, Jordan Belfort takes a hit after a Wall Street crash. He teams up with Donnie Azoff, cheating his way to the top as his relationships slide.
About the movie: The movie is based on a true story, based on a memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort, who is the main character of the film. After getting out of prison for assorted instances of fraud and other malfeasance, Belfort wrote his book.
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Morten Tyldum
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance
Synopsis: Alan Turing, a British mathematician, joins the cryptography team to decipher the German enigma code during World War II. With the help of his fellow mathematicians, he builds a machine to crack the codes.
About the movie: The 2014 film The Imitation Game tells the inspiring story of mathematician Alan Turing and his team of code-breakers whose work was crucial to British efforts in World War Two.
IMDb rating: 8
