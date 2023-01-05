On January 1, Netflix unveiled an exciting series titled Kaleidoscope. One of its new releases, the show revolves around a group of master criminals attempting to pull off a grand heist. Filled with adventure, a gripping narrative, and talented actors like Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, and Paz Vega, Netflix describes the series as “A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed, and other threats undermine their plans.”

What distinguishes this heist show from others, however, is that its episodes do not follow any chronological order. In fact, all Netflix users will get their own randomised order of episodes to stream the series. Isn’t that exciting? All of the episodes are also named after colours like black, pink, violet, and green.

Netflix new releases: How to watch Kaleidoscope in the correct order?

Kaleidoscope offers a non-linear narrative of storytelling — one of the many reasons why the heist show has created quite a stir on the internet. Each episode, named after a unique colour, is set in a different time period before or after the heist. While everyone gets a random order of episodes to stream the series in, we have identified the proper chronological order of watching Kaleidoscope that you can follow.

1. “Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist”

2. “Green: 7 Years Before the Heist”

3. “Yellow: 6 Weeks Before the Heist”

4. “Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist”

5. “Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist”

6. “White: The Heist”

7. “Red: The Morning After the Heist”

8. “Pink: 6 Months After”

From the looks of it, the series has been created to enamour its audience based on its unique storytelling method. It’s also quite an incredible feat that, regardless of the chronology you watch the episodes in, all of the storylines perfectly sync with each other in the end.

Can we expect a season 2 of Kaleidoscope?

A new form of storytelling leads Kaleidoscope’s narrative. One of Netflix’s new releases, the show’s ensemble cast is led by Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito, who portrayed the iconic role of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Having streamed the show, most fans agree that a storyline like this needs a sequel. However, since the Netflix description of this series identifies it as being a limited series, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing one. While Netflix has not announced any plans for season 2, do watch this space in case of any new developments on this front.

The Queen’s Gambit – Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZPPpV9TYDl — The Queen’s Gambit ♟️ ‍ (@NetflixTheQG) March 1, 2021

