Satisfy your Hallyu fever with these new k-dramas released in June 2022.

We love our fair share of Korean drama series, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, these TV shows have pretty much become a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to expand your watchlist, here is a list of five new K-dramas releasing this month. Happy bingeing.

(Hero and featured image credit: Netflix)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

5 K-dramas releasing this June 2022: