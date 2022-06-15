Satisfy your Hallyu fever with these new k-dramas released in June 2022.
We love our fair share of Korean drama series, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, these TV shows have pretty much become a global phenomenon.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to expand your watchlist, here is a list of five new K-dramas releasing this month. Happy bingeing.
5 K-dramas releasing this June 2022:
First on the list is Why Her? This series revolves around the story of a brilliant, cunning, coldhearted lawyer whose demotion leads her to meet a kind, empathetic law student in her new role as an adjunct professor at a law school.
Release date: 3 June 2022
Genre: Romance, melodrama, legal drama, mystery
Cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Hwang In-youp, Huh Joon-ho, Bae In-hyuk
Episodes: 16
A young judicial apprentice winds up behind bars after being involved in an undercover investigation. Even as a prisoner, he manages to keep his poker face and turn a crisis into an opportunity. A suspense-filled, action-packed thriller.
Release date: 8 June 2022
Genre: Action, thriller, suspense
Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Lee Yoo-young
Episodes: 16
If you prefer period Korean dramas that embody the romance and fantasy genres, mark your calendar for 18 June 2022. Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress living in a blind woman’s body. The woman encounters a man from a distinguished family who desires her help to change his destiny.
Release date: 18 June 2022
Genre: Fantasy, romance, period drama
Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min
Episodes: 20
Perhaps the most anticipated K-drama of the year, the Korean rendition of Money Heist releases this June 2022. If you, like the rest of the world, loved La Casa de Papel, and you’re a fan of K-dramas, this is pretty much a dream come true for you.
Release date: 24 June 2022
Genre: Crime, heist
Cast: Yoo Ji-tae, Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, Lee Kyu-ho
Episodes: 12
The novel-based series follows the story of a suspicious café named ‘Minamdang’ and its equally suspicious patrons. Criminal-profiler-turned-fraudster disguises himself as a fortune teller and scams his customers for money, a deed achieved by using his attractive physical appearance and his charm to his advantage.
Release date: 27 June 2022
Genre: Crime, thriller, mystery
Cast: Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang
Episodes: 16