Homepage > Culture > Film & TV > New K-Dramas And Shows Worth Watching This April
New K-Dramas And Shows Worth Watching This April
Culture

New K-Dramas And Shows Worth Watching This April

By Natasha Sethi, Apr 19 2022 9:30 am

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these great new releases in April 2022. 

We can’t get enough of Hallyu, and for good reason. The Korean Wave has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their massive influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five great K-dramas to add to your watchlist this month.

(Hero and featured image credit: Netflix)

5 K-dramas to catch this April:

 

01
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
watch trailer
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

For those in search of something whimsical, we recommend this 55-minute mockumentary. South Korean comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms content for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary. Always wanted to know what the creative process for comedians is? These four women will show you.  

02
Green Mothers’ Club
watch trailer
Green Mothers’ Club

Five mothers with children in elementary school form a community by keeping their enemies close, and one another closer. Watch to see how these mums grow as friends and grow as individuals as secrets and envy tangle their lives. 

03
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
watch trailer
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Granted, this is not a K-drama but rather a movie. If you love action-packed spy movies that are all about covert operations and Mission Impossible-type things, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is a must-watch for you. 

04
My Liberation Notes
watch trailer
My Liberation Notes

Next on our list is a show that follows the story of three siblings eager to escape their monotonous, uninteresting lives — a wish that is met by the arrival of a mysterious stranger. Watch the events that unravel as the sibling trio seek fulfilment and freedom. 

05
Monstrous
watch trailer
Monstrous

This upcoming South Korean television series is for fans of the eerie, the peculiar, and the scary. This horror show revolves around the village of Jinyang County and a bizarre phenomenon that exists in the form of a possessed Buddhist statue. It is brought to you by the director of Train to Busan, Tomorrow, and Hellbound, so you know it’s a must-watch.

april 2022 Film & TV K-dramas korean Korean drama New on Netflix
written by.
natashasethi

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.