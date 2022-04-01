‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Pushed Back Two Days With A Two-Episode Release

The premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi has been pushed back by two days. Originally scheduled for 25 May, the show will now release on 27 May.

The good news, however, is that the much-anticipated series will drop two episodes on the premiere day instead of one.

Here’s all we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi

New premiere date

OTT platform Disney+ tweeted a video, announcing the new premiere date with the caption, “Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi…(sic).”

The clip shows Ewan McGregor, who portrays the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the limited series, thanking Star Wars fans for their love, change in the dates and the release of two episodes.

Additionally, the new date of the premiere coincides with the Star Wars Celebrations (26-29 May) in Anaheim, California, US.

Star Wars Celebrations is the ultimate place to be for the fans of the cult classic. The event is all about new movie announcements, various exhibits and interactive shows. Many celebrity guests such as Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Carey Jones (Krrsantan) will be in attendance this year.

The plot

The official synopsis of the series, which features McGregor as a younger Obi-Wan, reads, “The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.”

Other faces to be seen in the series are Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Other shows releasing on the same day

Part 1 of the fourth season of the famous Netflix show Stranger Things is to be released on the same day as well.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Screenshot from YouTube)