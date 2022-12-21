There is a lot of buzz surrounding master filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming 2023 movie, Oppenheimer, for more than one reason.

Firstly, it is Nolan’s first biopic, secondly, he has roped in an ensemble of impressive cast members. And, third, because the world awaits yet another visual spectacle in the form of a large format black-and-white film from this Academy Award-winning storyteller.

Variety reports that Nolan called Oppenheimer “one of his most challenging projects” as it is a “story of immense scope and scale.” He added, “There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up.”

Oppenheimer: Here is everything we know so far

What does Oppenheimer trailer show?

The makers revealed the trailer of this much-awaited movie on December 19 and Nolan fans all over the world are excited about it. The video clip highlights theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (played by Cillian Murphy) dilemma as he is on the verge of creating an atomic bomb and changing the world politics forever. In the trailer he says, “We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.”

He further says, “Theory will only take you so far. I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon but we have no choice.”

When will Oppenheimer release?

Universal Pictures has announced in their teaser that Oppenheimer is slated to be out on July 21 2023 in theatres.

Oppenheimer: Plot and cast details

For the uninitiated, this biopic is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The plot closely follows the incredible story of this physicist who made a huge contribution to the invention of the atomic bomb and spearheaded the operation of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Murphy plays the lead role while Emily Blunt plays his wife Katherine. Florence Pugh, David Krumholtz and Robert Downey Jr are also a noted part of the cast. Some other actors who are slated to make an appearance include Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Josh Peck, Devon Bostick, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman.

The magic of Christopher Nolan: All about the Trinity test scene

To add to the hype around the movie, Nolan recently revealed that he has shot the ‘Trinity test’ scene — which is the first nuclear weapon detonation held in New Mexico — without CGI. He teamed up with visual supervisor Andrew Jackson for this. It will be interesting to see how the duo worked on quantum physics and quantum mechanics to create this spectacle.

(Main and featured image credit: IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India