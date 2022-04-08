Stream Award-Winning Sports Drama ‘King Richard’ On HBO GO This Weekend

Fresh off his Best Actor win at the 94th Academy Awards, audiences can now witness for themselves the performance that garnered Will Smith his Oscar.

King Richard, an inspiring biographical film about Richard Williams — Venus and Serena Williams’ father — is getting its streaming debut this weekend exclusively on HBO GO.

The film is centred on the life of Williams, a determined father who raises two of the most extraordinarily gifted tennis athletes of all time. The award-winning sports film from Warner Bros. Pictures premieres tomorrow, April 9 on HBO GO.

Although Smith’s actions at the Academy Awards — revolving around the ‘slapgate’ incident with Chris Rock — overshadowed the proceedings of the night, there is no denying the calibre of his performance in this film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men).

Award-Winning Drama

Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams has generated a lot of buzz since the film’s release. Based on a true story, King Richard follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends: Venus and Serena Williams.

With a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams goes all out to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s abandoned tennis courts — rain or shine — the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment. Supported by their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, the girls defy the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them.

Joining Smith in King Richard is Aunjanue Ellis, who earned her first ‘Best Supporting Actress’ Oscar nomination. The film also stars Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal. Saniyya Sidney portrays Venus Williams, with Demi Singleton as Serena Williams. The film’s theme song ‘Be Alive’ was performed by Beyoncé, who also scored a ‘Best Original Song’ nod at the Oscars.

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore