Oscars 2022: ‘CODA’ wins Best Picture; Will Smith, Jessica Chastain Earn Top Acting Awards

The 2022 Academy Awards were announced in a glittering ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US, on 27 March. Dune was the mega winner of the night with six Oscars out of its 10 nominations.

Jane Campion won the award for Best Director for The Power of the Dog, becoming only the third woman after Kathryn Bigelow and Chloé Zhao to win in the category.

The Power of the Dog had secured 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, making it one of the most nominated films in Oscar history. Though a favourite at the event, the film could not win any other award.

CODA won for Best Picture, while Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He is the only second deaf actor after Marlee Matlin to win an Academy Award and the first deaf male actor to win the prestigious honour. Interestingly, Matlin, who won for her performance in the 1987 film Children of a Lesser God, is Kotsur’s co-star in CODA.

“I really want to thank all the wonderful deaf theatre stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor,” Kotsur said in his acceptance speech using sign language.

CODA’s win makes Apple the first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won the Best Actor and Best Actress statuettes, respectively. Smith took home all the four major awards — Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award and Oscar — for his leading role performance as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

Meanwhile, Chastain, who won an Oscar for playing televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, earlier bagged the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the same role.

Ariana DeBose won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story. Like Smith, DeBose has won every major award in the category.

“Even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true,” she said while receiving her Oscar.

Thanking Rita Moreno, who won the award for the same role in the 1961 original, DeBose said that the older actress led the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”

DeBose, the first queer woman of colour to win the Best Supporting Actress, garnered plaudits for her speech when she said, “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

Japanese film Drive My Car won the award in the Best International Feature Film category. It is, thus, the second Japanese film after 2008’s Departures to win in this competitive section.

Based on a Haruki Murakami short story, the film had also been nominated in three other categories — Best Picture, Best Director (for Ryusuke Hamaguchi) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe). It is the first Japanese film to have received more than one Oscar nomination.

On the other hand, Encanto, the most talked-about animated film of 2021, won the award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Performances and other Oscars 2022 highlights

This year marked the return of the glitz and glamour to the Oscar red carpet. Stars turned up dressed in their finest, underlining some of the best of fashion seen on the awards circuit in 2022.

Hosting duties also made a comeback to the Academy Awards for the first time since 2018. And making things more memorable, it was the first time in history that the ceremony was hosted by three women — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, all of whom are renowned for their comic timing.

Schumer arrived on the red carpet in a midnight blue dress highlighted by a sequined ribbon trim.

Sykes looked stunning in an all-white suit, while co-host Hall wore a toffee-coloured gown with sheer sleeves.

Among the other stars, Lupita Nyong’o turned heads in her foily fringed gold-coloured gown, while Timothée Chalamet rocked the red-carpet look when he arrived in an unbuttoned starry black blazer that revealed his shirtless body.

Always a stunner, Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet in an unbuttoned white shirt coupled with a jacket-and-shorts combo.

Nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee looked dapper in a robin egg blue suit matched by similarly coloured shoes.

Vanessa Hudgens, who interviewed nominees such as Andrew Garfield and Ariana DeBose, drew attention for her sequined black dress and emerald green accessories.

Then there were also some who highlighted the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wearing a shimmery midnight blue Stella McCartney dress, Jamie Lee Curtis displayed a sky blue ribbon on her hand in honour of refugees. Similar ribbons were also worn by Diane Warren and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Megan Thee Stallion performed “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the acclaimed song from Encanto. Giving it a unique twist, she rapped and name-dropped some of the celebrities present at the ceremony, including Zendaya, who was dressed in a cropped white button-up with a silver train skirt.

Billie Eilish, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “No Time To Die”, performed the James Bond film theme song at the ceremony.

Beyoncé performed her Oscar 2022 nominated song “Be Alive” from King Richard.

An appearance by BTS was in store for Oscar attendees. The acclaimed K-pop boy spoke about their love for Disney and Pixar films in a pre-recorded video, which was aired during the ceremony.

The seven members — Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin — praised the 2018 Academy Award-winning animated film Coco and the Will Smith-starring live-action Aladdin (2019).

Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction were in for a delight when its main cast, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, took to the stage together to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the iconic film and present the Best Actor award.

Among other major presenters were Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung, who gave the Best Supporting Actor award, and Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya who was joined by singer-songwriter H.E.R. to present the Best Supporting Actress award.

One of the biggest reunions at the 94th Academy Awards was when Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola took the stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather (1972). The three received a standing ovation from the attendees.

Coppola addressed the gathering and thanked the two leading actors, flanking him besides Mario Puzo, the author of the original Godfather novel, and the film’s producer Robert Evans.

He ended with the words “viva Ukraine”, which were echoed by Pacino and De Niro.

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock

What became the most talked-about moment among Oscars 2022 highlights was when Will Smith went up on the stage and took a swing at Chris Rock for making a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is suffering from a medical condition.

Smith returned to his place and was then reportedly heard shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

When Rock tried to explain that it was a joke, Smith again repeated himself. A serious-faced Rock was then heard saying, “That was a [sic] greatest night in the history of television.”

The incident left people in attendance shocked.

While receiving his award for Best Actor, Smith broke down on the stage and said, “Denzel [Washington] said to me, at your highest moment, be careful — that’s when devil comes for you. I want to apologise to the academy, I want to apologise to my fellow nominees.”

Without mentioning any names, the Academy on 28 March tweeted:

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

First-time nominees

Besides Kotsur and DeBose, several prominent names were among those nominated for the first time.

Kristen Stewart got her first-ever Oscar nod (in the Best Actress category) for playing the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.

The Power of the Dog gave Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst their first-ever Oscar nominations — all of whom were recognised for their respective supporting roles.

The Best Supporting Actress category also had first-timers like Aunjanue Ellis, who was nominated for King Richard, and Jessie Buckley, for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

Veteran actor Ciarán Hinds, too, had his first Academy Award nod for a supporting role in Belfast.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Oscar winners:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield — tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith — King Richard

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

JK Simmons — Being The Ricardos

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley —The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose —West Side Story

Judi Dench — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA — Siân Heder

Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion

Dune — Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast —Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson

Don’t Look Up — Adam McKay (Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

The Worst Person In The World — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

King Richard — Zach Baylin

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Flee (Denmark)

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Flee

Raya and The Last Dragon

Luca

Ascension

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Flee

Attica

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

The Queen of Basketball

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Robin Robin

Bestia

The Windshield Wiper

Boxballet

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

On My Mind

The Dress

Please Hold

The Long Goodbye

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up — Nicholas Britell

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

Dune — Hans Zimmer

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” (King Richard) — DIXSON, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days) — Diane Warren

“Down to Joy” (Belfast) — Van Morrison

Costume Design

Cruella — Jenny Beavan

Cyrano — Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Nightmare Alley — Luis Sequeira

West Side Story — Paul Tazewell

Dune — Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Sound

Belfast — Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri

The Power of The Dog — Richard Flynn, Robert MacKenzie, Tara Webb

West Side Story — Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy

No Time to Die — Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

Dune — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up — Hank Corwin

The Power of the Dog — Peter Sciberras

Dune — Joe Walker

King Richard — Pamela Martin

tick, tick…Boom! — Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Cinematography

Dune — Greig Fraser

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Bruno Delbonnel

Nightmare Alley — Dan Laustsen

West Side Story — Janusz Kaminski

The Power of the Dog — Ari Wegner

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America — Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci — Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, Fredric Aspiras

Dune — Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

Cruella — Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Production Design

Dune — Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh

Nightmare Alley — Tamara Deverell Shane Vieau

West Side Story — Adam Stockhausen Rena DeAngelo

The Power of the Dog — Grant Major, Amber Richards

Visual Effects

Dune — Paul Lambert, Tristen Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings — Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver

Free Guy — Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick

No Time to Die — Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

(Main and Featured images: IMDb/@IMDb/Twitter)