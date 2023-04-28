Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ Review: Twitterati Hails Mani Ratnam’s Masterpiece As One Of His Best
‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ Review: Twitterati Hails Mani Ratnam’s Masterpiece As One Of His Best
Culture

‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ Review: Twitterati Hails Mani Ratnam’s Masterpiece As One Of His Best

By Ananya Swaroop, Apr 28 2023 2:39 pm

Mani Ratnam has always managed to create art and mesmerise the audience with his work. Last year in 2022, he introduced everyone to the world of Ponniyin Selvan to the audience and yet again created history with the film. Breaking several box-office records, Ponniyin Selvan: I grossed over INR 500 crores (US $63 million/ MYR 281 million approx.) at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the 15th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Now, a year later, the same kind of response and reviews are expected for Ponniyin Selvan 2 which has finally released in theatres today.

The second part of the film picks up from where the story ended in PS: I. Backed by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film series is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. Let’s get to know more details about the film and what the reviews say about Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Plot and key characters

The story thread of this Mani Ratnam film spans over the years and has more than 50 characters with 15 key roles. The crew has shot major portions of the film in India and Thailand.

Ponniyin Selvan: II story

Vikram in Ponniyan Selvan

The battle of power in the Chola dynasty forms the premise of the film. The first part of the film ended on a cliffhanger where Arunmozhi Varman and Vanthiyathevan drown in the sea. Part 2 will chronicle Arulmozhi Varman’s journey to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire of South India while facing several enemies.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyan Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. Aishwarya will return as Queen Nandini, who harbours immense hate against Aditha Karikalan, the eldest prince of the Chola empire, and the Cholas. She will also essay the role of Mandakini aka Oomai Rani, a mysterious woman who will be introduced in Part 2 of the film. Chiyaan Vikram will return as Aditha Karikalan, Karthi as Vandiyathevan, and Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai, amongst others.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 review

From the reactions that have come in, it will be safe to say that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has successfully managed to make the same impact as its predecessor. With the immense love being showered on the film already, it will be fun to see if Part 2 performs in the same manner as Part 1 at the box office. In the meantime, check out the tweets below:

Budget of the historical action-adventure film

Ponniyan Selvan Part 2 reviewPonniyin Selvan

was initially intended as a single film with a budget of INR 500 crores (US $63 million/ MYR 281 million approx.). However, the makers decided to divide the story into two parts that were to be shot back to back. The budget was then reportedly spread across two parts for the production of both films.

 New album of the film

Ponniyan Selvan cast

Ratnam collaborated with the composer and lyricist duo —AR Rahman and Vairamuthu for the music of this film. The new album includes songs like Shivoham, Ilaiyor Soodaar, Aga Naga, Veera Raja Veera, PS Anthem and Chinnanjiru Nilave.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Aishwarya Rai Bahchan Indian Movies Mani Ratnam Movies Ponniyin Selvan Ponniyin Selvan 2 Twitter Reviews
written by.

Ananya Swaroop
‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ Review: Twitterati Hails Mani Ratnam’s Masterpiece As One Of His Best

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.