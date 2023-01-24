Tom Hank’s recent hit film Elvis is an Oscars frontrunner, but he was left all shook up on 23 January as he earned three nominations from the Razzie Awards for 2023, which “celebrate” the year’s worst films.

Hanks was short-listed by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley’s manager in the rock ‘n’ roll biopic Elvis, and Geppetto in Disney’s critically slated live-action Pinocchio remake.

A press release from organisers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks’ Elvis role as “2022’s most widely derided performance,” and piled on a further nomination for “worst screen couple” to “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent).” While Elvis and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks’ appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears “with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it’s-really-me twinkle in his eyes,” and portrays Parker as “part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles.”

Disney’s Pinocchio was among five “worst picture” nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry — or Razzie — awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, and his Spider-Man spinoff Morbius.

Just last year, Leto was named worst supporting actor for his flamboyant performance — complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics — in House of Gucci. The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night’s self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” to accommodate all of the former Die Hard star’s questionable output.

Organisers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia.

This year’s Razzie Award winners will be announced a day before the Oscars, on March 11.

The complete list of Razzie Awards 2023 nominations

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.

(Hero image credit: Mark Ralston/AFP; Feature image credit: IMDb)