‘Rick And Morty’ Gets An Anime Spinoff

WarnerMedia announced an anime spinoff for the Emmy-winning series, Rick and Morty on 18 May.

The sci-fi cartoon sitcom is based on a mad scientist and his grandson’s interdimensional adventures. It is currently under production and is to get a 10-episode release on Adult Swim and HBO Max. It is being directed by Takashi Sano, who has also directed Tower of God previously.

However, the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Here’s what we know about the Rick and Morty spinoff

About Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime is being produced by Telecom Animation Film as a full series and not as digital shorts.

More so, Sano is including themes and events from the main series in this sitcom, but Rick and Morty: The Anime, is an original work.

According to Hollywood Reporter, he said, “The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion”. He further adds, “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

About Takashi Sano

Sano holds a rich directorial experience in anime shorts. His acclaimed work with regard to the Rick and Morty universe include the extra episodes ‘Rick and Morty vs Genocider’ and ‘Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).’

These shorts have garnered over 10 million combined views on Adult Swim digital platforms.

Other anime spinoffs in the pipeline

Apart from this show, Adult Swim has also announced another anime series titled Ninja Kamui. This will be directed by Sunghoo Park, of Jujutsu Kaisen fame.

As per an official press release, the president of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, said , “Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans. These two series build on the legacy of those recent originals such as Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, with Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, premiering later this year.”

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Rick and Morty/Twitter)