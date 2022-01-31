Ring In The Year Of The Tiger By Streaming These Shows During Chinese New Year 2022

It’s Chinese New Year and along with abundant treats and festivities, there are also ample shows that are streaming. The major platforms are ringing in the Lunar New Year with a humongous roar this auspicious season with a collection of shows and big premieres.

Certainly, the Year of the Tiger brings an abundance of entertainment for all you cool cats and kittens. In between the festivities, take a gander at these comedies, romance, bold action-packed shows, and iconic Hong Kong classics that will be streaming throughout Chinese New Year.

Rookie Cops

Date: 26 January

Platform: Disney+

If you’re looking for some action to make your Chinese New Year celebration even more exciting, Rookie Cops is for you. This new Disney+ Asian series follows a group of freshmen in the Korean National Police Academy as they’re faced with unexpected turns that could threaten their chances of graduating from one of the most conservative universities in the country.

Bleeding Steel

Streaming Now

Platform: Netflix

Nothing like streaming a classic during Chinese New Year. Bleeding Steel stars fan favourite martial arts star, Jackie Chan, who is notorious for bringing big huat energy to our screens. The action legend returns as special agent Lin Dong who is assigned to protect a scientist and his invention from falling into the hands of a deranged, genetically-enhanced villain. He soon discovers that his missing daughter may be involved in the dangerous biochemistry experiment.

Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration on Earth

Date: 31 January

Platform: BBC Player

Chinese New Year is one of the biggest events on the planet and every year a sixth of the world’s population travels home to celebrate with their families. Based in the heart of Beijing, this eye-opening series offers a front-seat view of one of the most spectacular events on Earth. Each episode explores a different side to this celebration. Catch all 3 episodes back-to-back on BBC Player (Singtel channel 203) and StarHub channel 407.

Anita (Director’s Cut)

Date: 2 February

Platform: Disney+

Chronicling Anita Mui’s legendary rise to superstardom, this special Director’s Cut gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the award-winning singer and actress’ lesser-known personal life, friendship with Leslie Cheung, her philanthropy, and her romantic relationships. Catch this special edition, presented in five 45-minute instalments.

Green Snake

Streaming Now

Platform: Netflix

Part of Netflix‘s Chinese New Year programming slate, this animated fantasy film is one for the Tiger parents and their lovable cubs. With the help from a mysterious masked man, Verta the green snake-demon sets out to rescue her sister Blanca the White Snake from the demon-slaying monk Fahai. While trying to free her sister from Fahai’s clutches, Xiao Qing winds up in a dystopian city and meets a mysterious man who can’t recall his past life.

Earth is One Cup, A Thousand Stories

Date: 6 February

Platform: BBC Player

Anchoring BBC’s specially curated titles for the Lunar New Year on BBC Earth is One Cup, A Thousand Stories. Indulge in the immersive, beautifully filmed story of the drink that changed the world – tea. As one of China’s greatest contributions to human civilisation, it has conquered the world to influence cultures, beliefs, and behaviours across the globe in surprising ways and is now playing a major role in forging a more sustainable future.

(Main and featured image: BBC)