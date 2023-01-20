It’s time to scream as Ghostface is returning to the big screen with New York on his mind. But this time, it’s a “different” Ghostface who is out on a knife-wielding killing spree. Paramount Pictures dropped the Scream 6 trailer on 19 January 2023, and it promises some intense jump-scare horror.

The intriguing trailer builds up an eerie mood as viewers are taken on a terrifying journey. The trailer also shows the return of Hayden Panettiere’s character Kirby Reed, last seen in Scream 4.

Scream 6: trailer, release date and other details

The Scream 6 trailer and release date

The nearly 2:30 minutes long trailer shows the Ghostface killer terrorising New York City bodegas and subway as his previous victims and survivors join forces against him.

When he says, “let’s play a game,” you know you are up for some mind-boggling chases and hunts as the Ghostface is in no mood to end it with fair play. The trailer also takes the chase scenes through high-tech “shrines,” NYC skyscrapers, and old apartment buildings.

A crescendo of sorts is achieved when the group of survivors encounter a number of Ghostfaces inside a packed subway train.

Who will survive this time and what happens to the killer all remain a mystery till the horror film rolls out in theatres on 10 March 2023.

The cast and crew of Scream 6

The sixth instalment of the acclaimed franchise stars Scream franchise regular Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers who is caught in a high-octane action sequence with glass smashing, bullets flying and Ghostface’s ferocious attack.

The film also stars Scream 5 (2022) stars Jenna Ortega (as Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (as Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (as Mindy Meeks-Martin) and Mason Gooding (as Chad Meeks-Martin).

The true feel of the spooky fervour sets in when Barrera’s character says “I have a secret. I have a darkness inside of me. It followed me here and it’s going to keep coming for us.”

However, when viewers get a glimpse of Panettiere’s Kirby saying, “We share a certain history,” the viewers know this is going to be a long subway ride.

New faces in the Scream 6 trailer include Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato, Henry Czerny, Devyn Nekoda and Jack Champion.

After helming Scream 5, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back as directors. The script has been penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein are onboard as producers, while Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella and Courteney Cox serve as executive producers.

(Main and feature image credit: Scream/ © 2021 PARAMOUNT PICTURES/ IMDb)