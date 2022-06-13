Record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is set to return as an extended version to theatres starting with the US and Canada markets.

Its maker, Sony, announced on 10 June that the critically and commercially acclaimed film, will be re-released in US and Canadian cinemas on 2 September. The film is to have a new title too — Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version.

It will also be re-released in other countries, details of which will be available later.

More about the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Official tweet shows three Spideys

“You wanted more Spidey and you got it!” read a tweet posted by the official @SpiderManMovie Twitter handle. “#SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!”

The tweet contained a short video of the film’s protagonists — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The trio can be seen introducing themselves as ‘the Spider-Man’ before breaking into a laughter.

A clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home with Garfield saying “We should do this again” and Maguire responding with “You got it,” flashes before the announcement of the new title.

Smashing success at box office

The original film released on 17 December and took the worldwide box office by storm.

It was hailed as one of the best superhero movies ever made, by critics. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the sixth highest grossing movie of all-time, an achievement it recorded within six months of its release.

The re-release version reportedly has extra scenes that were edited out of the original version.

Besides the three main actors playing the web-slinger, the film stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina. Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong also appear as Doctor Strange and Wong, respectively.

Tickets for the theatrical release will be available for pre-sale on 9 August.

(Main and Featured image credit: © Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures/IMDb)