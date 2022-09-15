Los Angeles City Council Declares September 17 As ‘Squid Game Day’

From lead actor Lee Jung-Jae’s history-making Emmy award to numerous accolades and a spin-off reality show in the works, Korean drama Squid Game has been a massive pop culture phenomenon. The Netflix series was released on 17 September 2021 and broke all records after garnering a massive viewership globally. Honouring the show and the growing influence of the Hallyu wave in the US, Korean-American councilman from Los Angeles, John Lee, passed a resolution to recognise 17 September as Squid Game Day. Lee announced this landmark decision on 7 September.

According to a report by The Korea Times, as per the resolution, Squid Game, the most-streamed Netflix original series till now, “was the first ever Korean series on Netflix to reach number 1 in the U.S., breaking the barrier that many foreign language shows face with western audiences simply because of subtitles.”

It adds that Squid Game helped strengthen the “representation of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community in film and entertainment, exposing audiences to Korean culture and traditions while paving the way for other AAPI communities to also have their stories told.”

This decision marks the first of many to recognise Asian talent in the mainstream. On 9 September, the Los Angeles City Council organised a special declaration ceremony opposite City Hall. The mayor, Eric Garcetti, along with the Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, actors Kim Ji-yeon and Lee Jung-jae and Siren Pictures production company CEO Kim Ji-yeon, were all in attendance.

More about Squid Game

Awards and nominations

Squid Game, which had 14 nominations, won big at at the 74th edition of the Primetime Emmys. The awards won by the series were: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Hwang Dong-hyuk), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Programme, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series (Lee Yoo-mi).

Squid Game plot

The series revolves around hundreds of players who voluntarily agree to play a deadly children’s game only to get a whopping 45.6 billion won prize in the end. The stakes are high and dangerous.

After the thumping success of the first season, the makers are all set to drop the second season of this much-awaited series by the end of 2023 or 2024 beginning, according to reports. The show may depict a whole different scenario with its sole survivor, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) coming back to the screens.

