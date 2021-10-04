With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100 per cent, season 1 of the K-drama Squid Game is surpassing the ranks of popularity swiftly; the show has topped the global Netflix chart. The 2021 survival drama series may even become Netflix’s biggest show ever as per the streaming platform’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos.

“There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos said at the Code conference in Los Angeles, US — as reported by CNET. Meanwhile, the series has reached the top spot in the US and the UK.

Sarandos says that “Squid Game,” a non-English Korean show that debuted only nine days ago (and I am just hearing about now), is on track to be its biggest show ever and is already number one in most countries. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) September 27, 2021

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the nine-episode series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo, Ho-yeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Netflix describes the series as:

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

Squid Game depicts a set of poverty-stricken people — 456, to be precise — who are invited to play a mysterious children’s game, albeit with deadly twists. Participants are expected to risk it all as they set out to win 45.6 billion won (about US$ 38.4 million). Where the psychological survival game leads each contestant will keep you guessing.

The point is simple: if you win, you gain; if you lose, you die. Giving a deadly spin to the Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle, each round leaves piles of dead bodies behind. So strap on your seat belts as the tightly written horror-thriller show is all set to capture you.

With Squid Game generating a buzz in its wake, are you in for some more thrill and gore? Here are some other survival game-themed shows to watch if you loved Squid Game.

Main and Featured image: IMDb